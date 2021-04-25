Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Joseph Moyosviyi was a double winner at the group’s April 6 meeting. He won both best speaker and best table topics speaker, and his prepared speech was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Jerome Hansen was toastmaster and Diana Higgins headed table topics.
Members met again April 13 with Mark Havens as a double winner, taking best evaluator and best table topics speaker. Havens evaluated Doug Crook’s speech on his outdoor adventure.
Hansen headed table topics, and his topic was “commercial air flights.” Loren Beauchamp was toastmaster.
Clarkston’s American Legion Post 246
There were 13 members at the group’s April 15th meeting with Commander Noel Abbott presideing.
Abbott opened the meeting with a discussion on the highway cleanup project, and members then voted to discontinue this project.
Abbott gave members information about the Asotin parade, which was held Saturday, and also told about the District 7 Conference in Garfield held Friday. He also reported the death of member Gladys Huffman.
Adjutant Randy Martz reported the Department Convention will be Juy 8-10 in Bellevue, Wash.
Post elections will be at the May meeting, and offices still needing to be filled include commander, second vice commander and sergeant-at-arms.
Abbott reported the Memorial Day Ceremony is on for the Asotin Cemetery, with members gathering there to place flags at 9 a.m. May 28, and the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. May 31.
Chuck Whitman reported there have been some personnel changes at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Clarkston. The new staff will be working on making it into a Veterans Outreach Center.
Martz reported there has been no action concerning American Legion baseball in Asotin County so far this year.
Clarkston Lions Club
There were 10 members at the club’s April 8 meeting at their Clarkston clubhouse, 615½ Sycamore St. It was their first meeting of this calendar year, and three members from the Lewiston Lions Club also attended.
A slate of officers for 2021-22 was presented and voted on and are: Barry Pemberton, president; Ken Roberts, first vice president; Rick Kramer, second vice president; Lauralyn Rogers, secretary; and Linn Pemberton, treasurer.
Rogers gave a presentation about about a recent Lions District Zoom meeting involving many clubs in our district and among the items discussed were the COVID-19 effects on each club, rebuilding membership and fundraising.
Linn Pemberton passed around the scrapbook she has made from all the cards, notes, and letters that were enclosed with the many donations for the lighted star and cross on the Lewiston Hill. Members were reminded their yearly dues are due now.
Members discussed their semi-annual road cleanup, and May 2 is set as a tentative date to be finalized at the next meeting.
Members Cathy Bailey and Dee Watkins are working on the club’s website and Facebook pages.
Members then discussed the lighted times for the star and cross, with several asking for a notification prior to when it normally occurs. The club will consider additional days for them to be lighted.
Barry Pemberton said a new club monthly janitor sheet would be posted. He will take care of April, but all members should pick a month and sign up.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann was toastmaster of the group’s April 8 meeting.
Bruce Neu gave a speech titled “The Snake,” and he was evaluated by David Carringer.
Tom Eier was grammarian with word of the day, “Jeffersonian.” Larry Ferguson led table topics, Vic Racicot was general evaluator and Pete Gertonson was invocation/timer.
P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
After months of quarantine, 14 members of Chapter Q met for their regular business meeting Tuesday at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston Orchards. President Beth Atkinson welcomed Stephanie Herbert, a visitor from Chapter BL.
Atkinson announced college scholarship applications were sent to Lewiston High School and several completed applications have already been received. Deadline is the first week of May.
Kathy Johnson shared an article from the April/May issue of PEO Record titled “O Sister, Where Art Thou,” about the interactive Chapter Map tool.
It was decided that monthly Saturday coffee gatherings will begin again in June at a local park.
Atkinson plans to assemble scrapbooks from the chapter’s historical documents, to be available at the Chapter Q Centennial Celebration which has been delayed because of the COVD-19 pandemic.
Peggy Fulton will be placing the order for magnetic nametags soon.
A motion was approved to send two memorials to the Idaho State Chapter House in memory of Betty Ann Copplar and Margaret (Mardi) McIntosh, chapter eternal members.
The following officers were elected and installed: Kelly Kennaly, president; Atkinson, vice president; Christi Severance, recording secretary; Fulton, corresponding secretary; Johnson, treasurer; and Suzanne Orwig, chaplain. Kennaly and Atkinson were named state delegate and alternate, and Lynn Druffel was elected guard, to be installed at a later date.
Jennifer Bauer was presented with her membership pin, and Atkinson presented her outgoing officers with the table centerpieces. Atkinson was given a quilt made by Fulton, titled “Sisterhood Hath No Season,” as a thank you for serving as president over the past year.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. May 18 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards with Michelle McIntosh as host, and Kennaly, Jo Schultz-Wallace and Nancy McIntosh as co-hosts.