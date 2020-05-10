Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
The club’s April 23 online meeting was headed by Larry Ferguson as toastmaster.
Victor Racicot’s speech was evaluated by Pete Gertonson, while David Carringer’s speech was evaluated by Bruce Neu. Chance Brumley headed table topics.
The club again met online April 30 which was an impromptu meeting. All roles were randomly assigned.
Patti Mann was selected to be toastmaster. Racicot was the sole speaker, with Tom Eier evaluating him. David Carringer headed table topics.
Anyone wishing to attend the club’s online meetings may email Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Elizabeth Braker was toastmaster for the club’s April 21 online meeting.
Mark Haven’s speech title was “New Realities Present New Challenges and New Opportunities” and he was evaluated by Joseph Moyosviyi. Katie Gieske headed table topics, which were won by Doug Crook.
Crook headed the club’s April 28 online meeting as toastmaster.
Jerome Hanson was both speaker and table topics master, and his speech title was “Listening Skills are Important.” Bruce Neu evaluated his speech.
Jodi Berg won the best table topics speaker award.
Anyone wishing to attend the club’s online meetings may email Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.