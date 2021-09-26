Lewis Clark Valley Amateur Radio Club (N7LCV)
There were 12 members at the group’s Sept. 16 meeting, with President Jason Frawley presiding.
There were two new members attending, Jerry Bennett and Clint Johnson.
Members held discussions on flyers and club business cards.
A discussion was held about the update on 503c status and American Radio Relay League affiliation, and members were told this will proceed once the group receives a federal identification number. Edward Clark, trustee, will file.
Members presented their suggestions for a club logo, and members decided to mark the entries and the one with the most marks would be accepted.
“Infrastructure” was the topic of the workshop.
The next meeting is 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Frawley’s shop, 3711 22nd St., in Lewiston.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Tom Eier was toastmaster of the club’s Sept. 23 meeting.
Chance Brumley gave a speech titled “Silviculture Simplified” and he was evaluated by Patti Mann.
David Carringer was grammarian and word of the day was “chastise.” Pete Gertonson led table topics, Bruce Neu was general evaluator and Larry Ferguson was invocation/timer. Ferguson and Brumley tied for best table topics.
Tsceminicum Club
The club’s board members met Sept. 8 via Zoom.
After considering several options and current events, attendees decided to cancel all in-person meetings until January, and the board will revisit this decision in December.
Members plan to continue the tradition of donating to the food bank in December.
The club’s project, “The Reading Mother Challenge,” will be Oct. 1-May 31. The objective is for participants to read all the book titles printed on the skirt hem of the bronze statue at the Lewiston City Library. Registration may be done at lewistonlibrary.org or by visting the library, 411 D St.