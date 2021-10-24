Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Larry Ferguson was toastmaster of the club’s meeting Thursday.
Patti Mann gave a speech titled “The Communication Plan” and she was evaluated by Pete Gertonson.
Chance Brumley was grammarian and word of the day was “latent.” Bruce Neu led table topics, David Carringer was general evaluator and Vic Racicot was invocation/timer. Carringer was best table topic speaker.
P.E.O., Chapter Q
The chapter members held their regular business meeting Tuesday at the Lindsey Creek Winery in Lewiston, with President Kelly Kennaly presiding. Cheryl Bening was host, and Lynn Druffel and Suzanne Orwig were co-hosts. There were 13 members and one guest present.
Peggy Fulton served as chaplain, reading devotions from Ephesians 4:1-6.
Committee reporters were given and included:
Membership — Members enjoyed the September no-host coffee gathering. Kathy McIntosh announced the next no-host coffee social will be at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 6 at Mystic Cafe in Lewiston. Chapter AR will be invited.
Reciprocity — Because of COVID-19, the next Founder’s Day will be in 2023 with Chapters FE and FN as hosts.
Historian — Photographs were taken for the chapter scrapbook and to be used in the TBA Centennial Plus Celebration of Chapter Q.
The next regular meeting is Nov. 16 at the Lindsey Creek Winery with Beth Atkinson as host and Kathy McIntosh, Erin Cassetto and Jennifer Bauer as co-hosts.