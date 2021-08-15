Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 249, Moscow
Moscow lodge member Curtis Neely has been elected to national office with the Elks organization.
Neely, of Lewiston, was installed as grand tiler of the national BPO Elks July 7 at the Grand Lodge National Convention held July 4-7 in Tampa, Fla. He has been an Elks member for more than 46 years, according to a news release, and has held lodge and state offices, including exalted ruler (lodge president), Idaho state president and Idaho trustee chair.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Vic Racicot was toastmaster of the group’s meeting Thursday.
Patti Mann gave a speech titled “The Digital Experience.” David Carringer evaluated her speech.
Racicot was grammarian, and word of the day was “ruminate.”
Pete Gertonson led table topics, Bruce Neu was general evaluator, and Chance Brumley was invocation/timer.