Tsceminicum Club
Members met on Jan. 14 at the home of Phyllis Laird with Kelly Kennaly, Teri Rust and Barbara Russell as co-hosts.
Before the business meeting, Michelle Peters, president and CEO of Visit Lewis Clark Valley Visitors Bureau, spoke about the bureau’s destination marketing for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Mary Jo Furstenau, first vice president, presided over the meeting with 26 members present.
New members were welcomed, and officer and committee reports were given.
The book “Classic Children’s Stories,” purchased by the club in Joan Day’s honor, was displayed and it will be presented to the Lewiston City Library, along with “Aesop’s Fables,” which is on order.
Kathy Heinemeyer reported that she has a committee updating job descriptions. Peggy Fulton will look into ordering a book for the library in Millie Jones’ honor.
Furstenau thanked the Program Committee and Sharon Taylor for their successful Christmas Tea.
Amy Canfield announced registration is open online for the March 3 Lewis-Clark State College Women’s Leadership Conference and Helen LeBoeuf reported the Library Foundation Gala will be June 10.
The next meeting will be Feb. 11 at the Asotin County Library in Clarkston with Darcie Riedner, Rita Myers and Betty Kendrick as co-hosts. Ellen Vieth, artist and owner of Little Pink House Gallery and Studio 84, will be the guest speaker.
— Submitted by Diane Fernandez
Jawbone RV Club
Members gathered for a lunch meeting Jan. 9 at Emerald Gardens in Clarkston. Helen and Carl Shalley, Karen Stewart and Connie Bond were hosts.
There were 19 members, two associate members and four guests present.
Officer reports were given.
Roger Becker, who had served as club president for 12 years, thanked members for their support during his terms in office, and for the card and gift of appreciation.
Leazan Holloway, the new Courtesy and Correspondence chairperson, asked members for input on criteria for sending cards for illness, accidents or sympathy, and several suggestions were given.
Host choices for May, August and October are still open and needing people to sign up, which may be done by contacting President Bill Holloway.
Bill Holloway presented a proposal to place the club’s meeting minutes in the Lewiston Tribune, in hopes of raising awareness, interest and result in acquiring new members. Discussion followed and members approved the plan.
The members with January birthdays honored were Sue Becker, Leazan and Bill Holloway, and Don Bowes.
Terri Huffman and Gail Anderson won the 50/50 drawing. Carl Challey and GailAnderson presented the stories portion of the meeting.
The next lunch meeting is 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Mystic Cafe in Lewiston with Roger and Sue Becker as wagon masters.
— Submitted by Bill Holloway
1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
MOSCOW — Members met for their weekly game at 12:45 p.m. Jan. 12 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Joan and Bill Tozer; second place tie — Peggy Swanson and Chris Kelton, and Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Nick Woods was toastmaster of the group’s Jan. 12 meeting with two new visitors attending.
Kent Barnett was chosen best speaker and the title of his speech was “Intro to Mañana.”
Savannah Carringer was named best table topic speaker and Vic Racicot was best evaluator.
Bruce Neu was general evaluator and grammarian. Word of the day was “adroitly.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Philanthropic Educational Organization, Chapter AB
MOSCOW — Members voted Jan. 9 to make donations totalling $2,110 for 2022.
The money came from fund-raising and donations which were split between P.E.O. International projects, to Cottey College (a college owned by P.E.O.), and state scholarships. All of these promote education of women.
A portion of the money had been donated in memory of the following Chapter AB members who have died: Amy Shook Carter, Pat Armstrong, Harriet Hagedorn and Bonnie Brainard.
— Submitted by Gayle Anderson