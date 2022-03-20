Tsceminicum Club
Members met March 12 at the Jack O’Connor Center at Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston with Cara Snyder, Deb Snyder and Kathy McIntosh as co-hosts.
Before the business meeting, Colleen Olive, youth director at the Lewiston City Library, gave an update on the Reading Mother Challenge. This event will continue through May and now has more than 170 participants.
There were 18 members present for the business meeting. Officer reports were given.
Helen Leboeuf, corresponding secretary, read thank you notes from the Lewiston Civic Theatre and the Lewiston City Library.
Linda Scott and Sharon Taylor, scrapbook co-chairwomen, reported they were finishing this year’s book. Sign-up sheets for next year’s committees and co-hosts were passed around.
Election of 2022-23 officers was held and they are: Shirley Phillips, president; Mary Jo Furstenau, first vice president; Pat Chase, second vice president; Betty Kendrick, recording secretary; Leboeuf, corresponding secretary; and Rita Myers, treasurer.
A committee was formed to plan something special for the end of the Reading Mother Challenge in May.
Furstenau announced the Seaport Quilters Show April 23-24 at Clarkston High School will featuring quilts by Kendrick.
The next meeting will be April 9 at the Jack O’Conner Center with Margaret Duncan, Peggy Fulton and Barbara Riggs as co-hosts. Sharon Taylor will lead a book discussion on “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll.