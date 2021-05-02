Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
Nine members were present at the group’s April 8 meeting held at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
President Terry Whipple introduced guest Janell Williams.
Rosemary Founds read the poem, “Everything I Needed to Know I Learned from Noah’s Ark.” Members received a thank you for donations made to the LCSC “Living and Learning Program from Debbie Kolstad, director of residential life.
Karen Kucera reported on the Lewiston Youth Resource Center which provides assistance and temporary shelter for students ages 12-18 who are enrolled in the Lewiston School District.
Kate Patterson, co-owner of Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston, gave the program and presented and described several dozen different plants. She also talked about the two books she has written: “P is for Posie” and “Posie: You’re a Gem,” which feature her dog.
Rona Meske won the traveling baskets.
The next meeting is May 13 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Seaport Quilters’ Guild
The guild’s two meetings were held April 24 and Tuesday at the Lewiston City Library. Members are currently meeting in two separate meetings because of COVID-19 attendance restrictions.
President Cindy Eccles presided over the meetings with a total of 25 members present. Minutes and treasurer’s report were approved.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the guild is distributing comfort quilts to organizations other than care centers. Members were told kits are available at Patrick’s Craft Shop in Clarkston and there also are tops that need to be quilted. The biggest need is for men’s and children’s quilts.
Susan Pakula reported quilts have been provided for this year’s Camp Erin for grieving children. The Tuesday Stitchers group is now meeting at 1 p.m. each Tuesday at Swallows Park in Clarkston.
Members were told election of guild officers has been postponed until more regular meetings are possible and the current officers will remain until elections are held.
Members decided to hold just one meeting a month and the next meeting will be 6 p.m. May 25 at Swallows Park. The guild plans to return to Monday evening meetings in June.
Mary Ann Morris won Block of the Month, and the meetings ended with show-and-tell.