Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Bruce Neu headed the club’s online March 24 meeting as toastmaster.
Hilary Syvertson gave a speech titled “Back to the Basics” and Jerome Hansen evaluated her.
Mark Wahlberg headed table topics, which Elizabeth Braker won. Jodi Berg was the grammarian while Diana Higgins was the quizmaster.
Members met online again Tuesday with Braker as toastmaster.
Wahlberg gave a speech titled “Leader’s Intent” and Neu evaluated him.
Katie Gieske was the timer. Berg headed table topics which were won by Hilary Syvertson. Area director Christine Myers also attended the meeting.
Those wishing to attend an online meeting may contact Neu via email at christiansda@hotmail.com.