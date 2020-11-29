Beta Beta Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa
Members gathered for an online meeting Nov. 14.
Patty Lee, chaplain, gave a thought for the day, and encouraged members to send condolences to a member who recently experienced a death in the family.
Connie Jelinek reported that the Dec. 30 soup kitchen serving opportunity has enough volunteers to fill the workload, but any member wishing to serve may call her. A short meeting will be held at the venue.
The pamphlets, flyers created by Patty English and the pumpkins given to the various schools for the group’s Founders’ Day observance were well received.
Sharon Hoseley will publish her second book in December and the chapter will purchase books to donate copies in the name of ADK in honor of the 2020 ADK book month. Hoseley also read excerpts from the book, “Crossing the Bridge.”
A special presentation for her dedication to ADK was given to Karle Warren, who took over the role of chapter president after the death of Luann Nedrow.
Beta Beta Smart Goals were sent out and discussed, and the first goal of recruiting new members is underway. Four names were submitted to the members for approval of extending them a membership invitation, and all four names were approved. A suggestion was made the chapter should be contacting members who have not recently attended a meeting.
Members discussed several ideas for virtual Ways and Means activities and program ideas.
Lee requested members fill out and submit to her the “All About Me” information which will be filed and shared at the state level.
Xi Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa
President Terry Whipple presided over the chapter’s Nov. 12 meeting at Lewiston’s Red Lion with nine members attending.
Rosemary Founds read the poem, “His Teacher’s Hands” by Steve Goodier, and members shared something for which they were thankful in response to roll call.
Kathy McIntosh agreed to be in charge of membership, and new membership directories were distributed by Vice President Nancy Benson. Two prospective members will be introduced at the December meeting.
Treasurer Julie Snider announced the national office of Alpha Delta Kappa has decreased dues for members joining at mid-year, and gave a reminder that next year’s dues are due at the December meeting.
Accolades were given to McIntosh, who has been a member of Alpha Delta Kappa for 25 years, which brings the designation of “Silver Sister.”
A letter of appreciation was read from Katie Klimes, the chapter’s student scholarship recipient from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. A member whose birthday is in November donated $50 to help raise money for this annual scholarship, and challenged other members also to donate $50 during their birthday months.
Vice President Nancy Benson reminded members to continue participating in the chapter’s “Wild Book-Loving Divas” Book Bingo fundraiser.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Red Lion.