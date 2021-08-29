Lewis-Clark Valley Amateur Radio Club (N7LCV)
Eight members and two guests attended the group’s Aug. 19 meeting, with President Jason Frawley presiding.
Doug Renfro discussed doing special events in the area, like participating in the fair and home show. Renfro then agreed to be chairman of the Special Events Committee.
In new business, members decided the club should file for nonprofit status, and the secretary/treasurer will file the paperwork.
Members discussed joining the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Affiliation for the club, which would bring national status and recognition. They also discussed bringing in ideas for a club logo, with the selection to be made at the September meeting.
A workshop discussion led by by Rob Vance and Frawley was titled “What is a Repeater and How Does it Work?” Members also talked about becoming a radio operator, studying manuals and where to find practice tests, among other topics.
The next meeting is 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Frawley’s home, 3711 22nd St. in Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring a snack to share, and the workshop will be on the topic of “Infrastructure.”
P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
Nine members attended the group’s regular business meeting Aug. 17 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston, with President Kelly Kennaly presiding.
Committee reports were given.
Members enjoyed the August no-host coffee gathering, and Kathy McIntosh announced the next no-host Coffee Social will be 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Hereth Park in Lewiston. Chapter AR will be invited to attend.
The next regular meeting is Sept. 21 at Lindsey Creek Vineyards with Peggy Fulton as host, and Kathy McIntosh, Brenda McIntosh and Christi Severance as co-hosts.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for games in August at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston.
Winners were: Aug. 4 — Scott Cardell and Pete Pluhta; Aug. 11 — Cathy Goetz and Gerald Flowers; Aug. 18 — Jean and Neil Lasley; Wednesday — Marilyn Black and Renee Petersen.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer was toastmaster of the group’s meeting Thursday.
Tom Eier gave a speech titled “Laugh Away Homelessness” and he was evaluated by Patti Mann. Bruce Neu gave a speech titled “The Conversation” and he was evaluated by Larry Ferguson.
Pete Gertonson was grammarian and word of the day was “condign.”
Chance Brumley led table topics which had a school theme.
Ferguson was general evaluator and Vic Racicot was invocation/timer.
Eier won best speaker, Ferguson won best table topic speaker and Mann was best evaluator.