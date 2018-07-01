Twin Rivers Toastmasters No. 1426
Members met June 19 in Room 100 of Meriwether Lewis Hall on the campus of Lewiston's Lewis-Clark State College.
Jerome Hansen won the best speaker award and David Stanley won best evaluator award.
Members met again Tuesday in the same location.
Mark Havens won the best speaker award, Doug Crook won best evaluator and Elizabeth Braker won best table topic speaker.
Idaho State Chapter of P.E.O.
Treasurer Nancy Mitthof, a member of P.E.O. Chapter BH in Moscow, was installed treasurer of the Idaho State Chapter of P.E.O. during the 103rd state convention in Boise May 18-20.
Other state officers installed to serve during the 2018-2019 year include Barbara Jensen of Nampa Chapter BO, president; Teresa Baillie of Kellogg Chapter M, vice president; Phyllis Howard of Idaho Chapter BG, organizer; and Kelly Haun of Chapter T Weiser, secretary.
Clarkston American Legion Post 246
Members met June 21 with Commander Noel Abbott presiding. There were nine members present.
Abbott gave a positive recap of the Memorial Day ceremony held May 28 at the Asotin City Cemetery. Approximately 80 people attended.
Abbott reminded the members about the Alive After Five event scheduled for July 12 with 3:30 p.m. as the set-up time.
Members elected officers and they are:
Abbott, commander; Vic Klingler, first vice commander; Frank Slavado, second vice commander; Mike Mossler, chaplain; Randy Martz, adjutant; and Robert Jennings, sergeant-at-arms.
Abbott reported the post planned to sponsor another boy this year to Evergreen Boys State in Stanwood, Wash., with funds already raised to sponsor him.
Members voted to hold the post's annual picnic at Granite Lake Park in Clarkston at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 instead of the regular meeting.
Jim Brandenburg reported the Asotin County Blues baseball team have moved from eighth to fourth place in the league.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Victor Racicot headed the club's impromptu meeting Thursday as president and toastmaster. All roles were randomly assigned.
Kate Nowlin was the sole speaker and her speech title was "The Joys of Rehabbing (Houses)." Peter Jasak evaluated her.
The next meeting will be July 12.