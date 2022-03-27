PEO, Chapter Q
The group’s regular business meeting was March 15 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards. Kathy Johnson was host with Peggy Fulton and Cindy Wolf serving as co-hosts.
Chaplain Suzanne Orwig, read devotions from 2nd Corinthians 5:17, and Vice President Beth Atkinson presided. There were 13 members and one guest attending.
Committee reports were given.
Kathy McIntosh announced the next no-host coffee social will be at 9:30 a.m. April 2 at Mystic Cafe in Lewiston with Chapters AR and BL invited.
The Nominating Committee reported the new officers are: Kelly Kennaly, president; Atkinson, vice president; Fulton, recording secretary; Debbie McIntosh, corresponding secretary; Johnson, treasurer; Lynn Druffel, chaplain; and Suzanne Orwig, guard.
Sally Konen reported from the Ways and Means Committee about the planned peony bouquets.
The next regular meeting will be April 19 at the Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston with Atkinson as host, and Kelly Kennaly and Jennifer Bauer as co-hosts.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley was toastmaster for the group’s March 17 meeting.
David Carringer gave a speech titled “I’m Sure Glad It Happened to Them” and was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Patti Mann gave a speech titled “Change and New Beginnings” and was evaluated by Vic Racicot.
Pete Gertonson led table topics. Tom Eier was general evaluator, grammarian and invocation/timer. Word of the day was “criteria.”
Carringer won best speaker, Brumley won best table topics and Vic Racicot won best evaluator.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Loren Beauchamp headed the group’s meeting Tuesday as both president and toastmaster.
Joseph Moyosviyi delivered a speech titled “Unsung Heroes” as practice for a future speech contest. Doug Crook evaluated him.
Mark Havens was the table topics master and Moyosviyi also was the table topics winner.