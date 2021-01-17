Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members held their first meeting of the new year Jan. 6 via Zoom.
The group’s new officers are Pete Gertonson, president; Bruce Neu, vice president for education; Patti Mann, vice president for public relations; Vic Racicot, vice president for membership; David Carringer, secretary; and Chance Brumley, sergeant-at-arms.
Larry Ferguson was toastmaster for the meeting.
Neu gave a speech from the Storytelling manual titled “Windshield Wiper Beverage” and he was evaluated by Gertonson.
Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “unilateral.” Carringer led table topics, Brumley was general evaluator and Mann was invocation/timer.