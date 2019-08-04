P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
The chapter’s July 16 meeting included 14 members gathering at the home of Peggy Fulton with co-hosts Erin Cassetto and Christi Severance.
Prior to the meeting, Beth Atkinson presented the program titled “America” based on the song from the musical “West Side Story” and shared the history of the concept for the story.
Members responded to roll call by telling their favorite thing about the Fourth of July.
Members of the Ways and Means Committee announced daisies would be available for sale following the meeting, and Kelly Kennaly reported the earnings from the peony sale. Funds from the flower sales support women’s scholarships.
Members discussed how to honor the chapter’s 50-year members, Phyllis Laird and Leilani Rose, at the chapter’s Sept. 14 social.
Members approved a motion to hold the Chapter Q 100th anniversary celebration May 31, the actual anniversary date, at Fulton’s home.
The next regular meeting is Aug. 20 at Lewiston’s Congregational-Presbyterian Church. Kathy McIntosh will be host, and Cheryl Bening and Lynn Druffel will be co-hosts.