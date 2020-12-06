Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Doug Crook headed the group’s Nov. 17 online meeting as toastmaster.
Joseph Moyosviyi was evaluator for a speech given by Diana Higgin.
Bruce Neu headed table topics which were won by Jodi Berg. Mark Havens served as grammarian and Loren Beauchamp served as the timer.
The group met again Nov. 24 with Elizabeth Braker as toastmaster. Moyosviy gave a speech w hich was evaluated by Higgins.
Higgins also won table topics, which were led by Jerome Hansen.
Anyone interested in attending one of the group’s online meetings may visit the club’s website, 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members gathered Nov. 19 for an online meeting with Pete Gertonson serving as toastmaster and grammarian.
Victor Racicot gave a speech titled “Our National Anthem, ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ ” and he was evaluated by David Carringer.
In the other roles, Larry Ferguson served as general evaluator; Tom Eier was table topics master and Patti Mann served as invocation/timer.
Because of Thanksgiving, there was no meeting Nov. 26.
Anyone interested in attending one of the online meetings may email Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s online meeting Nov. 21, with 22 members and guests attending.
Walters and Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led the group in the DAR ritual, Vice Regent Dory Lohrey-Birch led the Pledge of Allegiance and Secretary Mary Krempasky led the American’s Creed.
Kendra Millar, Idaho State Children of the American Revolution president, spoke to the group about the C.A.R. involvement in two pro-jects for veterans: collecting food for needy veterans, and Pets for Vets, where veterans are matched with rescued trained service animals.
Officer reports were given by Walters; Jill Nock, treasurer; Liz Hess, historian; Rhonda Baumgartner, registrar; and Paula Prewett, National Defense chairwoman.
Committee reports were given by Barbara Crossler, Service to America chairwoman; Krempasky, Service for Veterans and U.S. Flag chairwoman; Becky Riendeau, Face Mask Project and Cameo Society chairwoman, and Territorial Capitol Alice Whitman Chapter Liaison representative; and Walters, Conservation and Junior Membership chairwoman.
Suzanne Grove and Riendeau, nominating committee co-chairwomen, reported the need for volunteers for treasurer, secretary and vice regent to finalize the slate of officers for spring elections.
Lohrey-Birch resigned her position and Krempasky volunteered to serve as vice regent for the remainder of this term.