Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Toastmaster of the club’s April 21 meeting was Kent Barnett.
Pete Gertonson was the first speaker and title of his speech was “Now, Then and Tomorrow.” Tom Eier evaluated him.
Vic Racicot was the second speaker with a speech titled “The White House Easter Egg Roll Contest.” Patti Mann evaluated him.
Bruce Neu led table topics. David Carringer was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “zonked.” Chance Brumley was invocation/timer.
Gertonson was best speaker, Barnett won best table topics and Mann won best evaluator.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
Seven members were present at the group’s luncheon meeting April 13 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
After the meeting was called to order, Chaplain Rosemary Founds gave a devotional and a prayer. Correspondence was read from Colleen Mahoney, a former member.
The Courtesy Committee distributed cards to members: an Easter card for Mahoney, a sympathy card for Jill Roberts and a get-well card for Terry Whipple.
Reports to be submitted to the publication committee for the Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention include details of the high tea given by Rona Meske and a memorial written by Rosemary Founds about the late Melba Ashburn, a charter member of the chapter.
Members decided by consensus to send $75 in lieu of goodie baskets for the State Convention auction.
Julie Snider presented the program. Members participated in two games: “Spring Scattergories” and “Easter Trivia.”
Terry Whipple and Cottie Hood, meeting hosts, were thanked for the decorations and Easter candy.
Founds, Josie Marshall, Meske, Joyce Roberts, Sharon Sheahan and Snider were winners of the Travel Basket.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. May 11 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. Roberts will present the program.
Twin-Rivers Toastmasters
Joseph Moyosviyi headed the club’s Tuesday meeting as toastmaster.
Mark Haven’s speech title was “The Valley is Old and Getting Older” and Doug Crook evaluated him.
Bruce Neu led table topics. Diana Higgins was voted best table topics speaker after her speech on her trip to the Paul McCartney performance in Spokane.
Elizabeth Braker kept track of members’ time and Loren Beauchamp was quiz master.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their weekly games during April at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston. Winners were:
April 6 — Shireene and Ed Hale; April 13, 20 and 27 — Karen Eveland and Robert Burton.