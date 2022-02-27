Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were nine members present at the group’s Feb. 12 meeting at the Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church.
Election of officers was held for the 2022 year and they are: Karen Lehfeldt, president; Betty Meloy, vice president; Sally Wassmuth, secretary; and Kerry Kasza, treasurer. New board members are Russ Schaff, Sue Gehrke, Bill Luther and Patricia VanBuren.
The group will be host to a Genealogy Spring Conference March 19 at the Clearwater River Casino Lodge Room in Lewiston. Melode Hall will be the presenter and her topic will be dating and preservation of photos. Cost will be $20 for society members and $25 for others.
The next meeting will be 10:30 a.m. March 12 at the same location.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens served both as presiding officer and toastmaster for the group’s meeting Tuesday.
Doug Crook gave a speech titled “Breathe Free” and Bruce Neu evaluated him.
Joseph Moyosviyi was table topics master and his theme was “Marriage.” Diana Higgins won best table topics speaker.