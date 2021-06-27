P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
Ten members met June 15 for their regular business meeting at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston with President Kelly Kennaly presiding. Committee reports were given.
Beth Atkinson said the chapter’s college scholarship recipient, Samantha Pierce, attended the group’s June Coffee Social where Pierce shared a little about herself and visited with those in attendance.
The next monthly Saturday coffee gathering will be 9:30 a.m. July 10 at Hereth Park in Lewiston, with the members of Chapter AR invited.
Atkinson continues to work on the scrapbooks from the chapter’s historical documents. The plan is to make them available at the Chapter Q Centennial Celebration, which has been delayed because of the pandemic.
Peggy Fulton distributed the pre-ordered magnetic name tags.
Sally Konen provided the chapter with “PEOny” flower bouquets for a recent fundraiser. Everyone enjoyed their lovely bouquets and it was a successful fundraiser. The committee will pursue returning to the See’s Candy fundraiser in the fall.
Kennaly shared highlights from this year’s virtual convention held May 22-23.
The next regular meeting will be July 20 at the Lindsey Creek Vineyards with Christi Severance as host and Kennaly, Kathy McIntosh, and Debbie McIntosh serving as co-hostess.
Lewis Clark Valley Amateur Radio Club
Nine members met June 17 at President Jason Frawley’s shop in Lewiston.
Frawley talked about club’s public service announcement that is airing locally.
Members discussed the approaching Field Day with Frawley and Rob Vance. It will be open to all amateurs in the areas covered by the field organizations and countries within the region, and the aim is to develop skills to meet the challenges of emergency preparedness as well as to acquaint the general public with the capabilities of amateur radio.
Vance led the meeting workshop and helped members test and adjust their radios for highest quality performance. He also demonstrated and had members repeat appropriate voice levels for communicating clearly.
Members participated in contacting each other to practice using call signs, following Federal Communications Commission rules and appropriate voice audio.
The next meeting is July 13 at Frawley’s shop, 3711 22nd St.