Club Notes

Lewiston Lions Club
The club inducted two new members at its Nov. 10 meeting in its Lewiston clubhouse.
The new members are Pam Luper, sponsored by Jim Luper, and Ashley Walker, sponsored by Tim Rivers. Club President Sean Marcellus conducted the event.
The Lewiston and Clarkston Lions Clubs are in the process of merging and soon will become the LC Valley Lions.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
David Carringer was toastmaster of the group’s meeting held Thursday via Zoom.
Patti Mann gave a speech titled “Turn Up the Volume” and she was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Larry Ferguson was grammarian and word of the day was “hope.” Pete Gertonson led table topics, Vic Racicot was general evaluator and Chance Brumley was invocation/timer.
Brumley was best table topic speaker, sharing his taste for elk tongue sandwich with salt and pepper.
The organization is celebrating 75 years as a club and plans a no-host Christmas party for past and present members at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Lewiston Elks. A white elephant gift exchange is planned and cost for dinner is $12.