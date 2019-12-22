P.E.O. Chapter Q, Lewiston
There were 16 members at the group’s Dec. 7 meeting at the home of Peggy Fulton with Beth Atkinson and Christi Severance as co-hosts.
Prior to the meeting, President Beth Atkinson gave a program titled “White Christmas,” highlighted by officers singing the lyrics to accompaniment prepared by Mimi Perez.
Members brought items to donate for several projects including a Christmas care package for Chapter Q college scholarship recipient Lydia McRoberts, Christmas cards for Meals on Wheels and paper products for the Community Action Food Bank.
Severance read an invitation to Founders Day Luncheon Feb. 22 in the Little Flower Room of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orofino. Other correspondence included a thank you note for food and care during a difficult time, and a letter thanking the chapter for participating in the Bed & Breakfast program. Kathy Johnson reviewed an article in the Record about Brenda Atchison, new International president, a graduate of the University of Idaho in Moscow.
Severance also announced the chapter’s fundraising sale of See’s Candy concluded with a record profit this year.
Members voted to donate $100 to the Community Action Food Bank for items they are not otherwise able to purchase.
Each committee member summarized their responsibilities for new members.
Fulton presented a decorative pin box to Jennifer Bauer, a new member who was initiated Nov. 2.
There will be a social gathering with Chapter AR at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Mystic Cafe in Lewiston.
The next regular meeting is Jan. 21 at Fulton’s home with Kathy McIntosh and Johnson as co-hosts.
Tsceminicum Club
Nearly 30 members and guests gathered Dec. 14 at the home of Diane Fernandez for the annual Tsceminicum Club Christmas Tea.
A delicious menu was provided by the Program Committee: Margaret Duncan, Nancy Kolb, Kathy McIntosh, Stephanie Elliott, Mary Jo Furstenau and Shirley Phillips.
Members once again proved generous with their nonfood donations to the Community Action Food Bank.
The next business meeting will be Jan. 11 at the home of Jan Vassar. Co-hosts will be Barbara Russell, Linda Scott and Darcie Riedner. The program will be “The Wine Industry: Then and Now,” presented by Karl and Coco Umiker from Clearwater Canyon Cellars.