1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members gathered July 21 for a duplicate bridge game in the 1912 Center game room.
Winners were: first place — Bill and Joan Tozer; second — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; third — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
There were 15 members in attendance at the post’s July 21 meeting.
Officer reports were given.
Jerry Coker, commander of Pullman Post No. 52 was a guest at the meeting, along with his wife, Eunice. Coker presented Adj. Randy Martz a certificate of appreciation from the Department of Washington in recognition of his starting Clarkston Post No. 246 in April 2000. Martz also was presented with a department commander challenge coin.
Chuck Whitman reported progress on the flagpole project at the Veterans Center and said about $1,500 is needed to complete the project. The new pole will be placed next to the building and the old pole will be removed from the middle of the parking lot. After his report, members voted to contribute $200 to the project.
Whitman also reported on improvements made to the Veterans Center. In August, the center also will be open on Tuesdays.
Martz reported on the results of the Asotin County Blues American Legion baseball team’s season.
Martz told members there have been no membership reports received from department, and that nine post members have not renewed their membership for 2023, and the post has 10 new members and four members have died.
The next coffee chat is 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at Mama K’s in downtown Clarkston. The next post meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall along 15th Street in Clarkston.
— Submitted by Marty Crane, post commander
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center during July.
Winners were July 6, July 13 and July 20 — Scott Cardell and Pete Pluhta of Pullman; July 20 — Kathy and Marty O’Malley of Spokane.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland
Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Nick Woods was toastmaster of the club’s July 21 meeting. Chance Brumley was the first speaker and the title of his speech was “Into the Wild.” He was evaluated by Kent Barnett.
Patti Mann was the second speaker and her title was “Tools and Information.” She was evaluated by Tom Eier.
Woods led table topics and Mann was invocation/timer. Barnett was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “furbish.”
Brumley was named best speaker, and Barnett won best table topics and evaluator.
— Submitted by Patti Mann
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Diana Higgins led the club’s July 26 meeting as presiding officer. She was also the sole speaker with a speech title of “The Route of the Hiawatha.” Joseph Moyosvivi evaluated her.
Bruce Neu was the table topics master, with Mark Havens winning best table topics with a speech about “The Greenbelt Trail.”
Doug Crook was the grammarian, and the word of the day was “insilium.”
Dalton Staggs, a guest at the meeting, was the timer.
— Submitted by Bruce Neu
