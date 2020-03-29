Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met March 19 with Victor Racicot and Tom Eier as the two speakers.
Racicot discussed George Washington’s activities before his presidency while Tom Eier compared paper currency to gold. Racicot was voted the best speaker.
Eier won the best table topics trophy with his description of how to exist without toilet paper.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Members of this club held an online meeting March 17, instead of in person, in response to the COVID-19. Meetings will continue this way for the foreseeable future.
Mark Haven led the meeting as toastmaster. The sole speaker was Bruce Neu with a speech titled “Revealing God’s Heart.” Diana Higgins evaluated him. Elizabeth Braker was the timer.
Anyone interested in attending the group’s online meetings may email christiansda@hotmail.com.
Many clubs and groups in the region are suspending in-person meetings while the threat of the COVID-19 virus remains an issue. Members are advised to call first before attending a previously scheduled meeting.