Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center for their regular games in August.
Winners were:
Aug. 3 and 31 — Rae Blankenship and Su Brown; Aug. 10 — Maxine and Dave Riggers; Aug. 17 — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; Aug. 24 — Linda Henderson and John Black.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Club
Members met at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston for games in August. The winners were:
Aug. 1, 22 and 29 — Marilyn Bengtson and Joan Zinn; Aug. 8 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Aug. 15 — Renee Petersen and Doris Bonin.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Members met Aug. 29 with speeches given by Debra Leffingwell and Victor Racicot.
Larry Ferguson evaluated Racicot. PeteGertonson evaluated Leffingwell, and she won best speaker and Gertonson won best evaluator.
David Carringer was table topics master, and Enoch Leffingwell was named best table topics speaker. Tom Eier was the timer.
Members met again Sept. 5, and Carringer and Racicot gave speeches. Ferguson evaluated Carringer and Gertonson evaluated Racicot. Gertonson won best evaluator and Carringer won best speaker.
Kate Nowlin was table topics master and Norman Tucker won best table topics speaker. Eier was the timer.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters No. 1426
Mark Havens was toastmaster at the group’s Sept. 3 meeting.
Jodi Berg gave a speech titled “I Wish I Had Led Then The Way I Would Lead Now” and Elizabeth Braker evaluated her.
Diana Higgins gave a speech titled “Social Media; The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” and Jerome Hansen evaluated her.
Higgins was voted best speaker while Hansen won best evaluator. Loren Beauchamp led table topics, which were won by Havens.