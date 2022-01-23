Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 246, Clarkston
There were seven members present for the group’s Dec. 16 meeting.
Officer reports were given.
Randy Martz opened discussion about a yearly financial contribution to the new VFW Veterans Center. The post will contribute money and volunteers to the new center on a yearly basis, and members voted unanimously to contribute $250 per year to the center.
Chuck Whitman reported on the progress at the new center, and the plan is for its opening in February.
Members heard an update on the post’s involvement in parades in Lewiston and Clarkston. They were deemed a success, with Chris and Lee Davidson supplying a truck and trailer, and at least six members at each event.
Members also discussed a return to setting up a table at Heights Market to seek contributions. The post hasn’t done this since before the COVID-19 pandemic, so Randy Martz volunteered to check the calendar monthly to find appropriate dates for setup.
The department Legion College will be held at Ellensburg VFW Post 8 Feb. 5-6 and Martz has applications.