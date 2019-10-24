Clever ‘Snap Judgment’ is an easy entertainment decision

I think we are all fans of a good story, right? We love drama, heartache, heroism, loss, joy, pain, regret, jubilation and “No way! I can’t believe that happened!” moments.
“Snap Judgment” is a podcast that brings you all of the above. It features real stories of people who have experienced something truly amazing in their lives, like mailing oneself in a shipping container because of homesickness; experiencing loss in a war zone; making a living by finding and selling shipwrecked treasure; working for the mob in Chicago in the ’70s and many more unbelievable, firsthand experiences.
Each episode also features a carefully crafted, original score to punctuate the drama of these stories. Glynn Washington, the host, deepens the show’s character with amazing narration. This 10-out-of-10 podcast can also be heard on NPR so keep your ears perked.
My recommended episodes include:
“Snap Classic: The North Pond Hermit” and
“Return to Kuku Island.”
Pro tip: If you love all things spooky, you should listen and subscribe to “Spooked Podcast,” a sister podcast of “Snap Judgment.” “Spooked” covers everything from eyewitness accounts of, and experiences with, ghosts, poltergeists, near death, high strangeness and the paranormal (see article on Page 5).
— Drew Evans, for Inland 360