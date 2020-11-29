In a yearly tradition that spans nearly four decades, Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 232 residents of care centers and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.

Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters and longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. They ask Tribune readers to purchase gifts for one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 38th year they have worked together on this project.

Organization and delivery of the gifts this year will adhere to guidelines recommended by the health department for COVID-19 precautions.

Anyone wishing to give a gift may select a name and gift from the numbered list below and bring it to the Lewiston Tribune between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The gifts must be new and must be received at the Tribune no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

The Tribune office is at 505 Capital St. in Lewiston.

Each gift should be wrapped and tagged with the name of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name. Wilks estimates every person on the wish list receives at least five gifts.

The Wilks and Smith families will pick up the gifts from the Tribune, organize and deliver them to the various residences before Christmas so staff can distribute them to the recipients.

1. C6 (female) — socks, blanket, shoes (7½), stretch pants (16)

2. C10 (male) — stretch pants (XL) pants (36x40), socks, electric razor

3. C4 (female) — socks, bras (38B), shoes (7)

4. C8 (female) — socks, shoes (8), pajamas (M/L)

5. C7 (female) — nightgowns (2X), shoes (8)

6. T8 (female) — socks, long-sleeved shirts (M), pants (M)

7. T13 (male) — Diet Pepsi, kettle corn, slippers (L), wallet

8. CR7 (female) — socks, pants (L), long-sleeved tops (M), nightgowns (L), fuzzy blanket

9. CR2 (female) — fuzzy socks, pajamas (L), T-shirts (L), pants (L)

10. L8 (female) — yarn, crochet hooks, knitting needles, cat toys and cat treats

11. L22 (female) — blanket

12. L11 (female) — writing pads, puzzles (all kinds but especially jigsaw), Diet Pepsi

13. L3 (female) — Diet Pepsi, Pizza Hut gift cards

14. Marlene B. — sweatpants (5X), shirts (5X), sugar-free candy, wallet, peanuts, coloring supplies, extra-long cross necklace, Mountain Dew, perfume

15. Bessie C. — sweatpants (M), sports bra (L), blouses (M), socks, hair accessories, shampoo, conditioner, perfume, coat (XL)

16. Susie S. — Mountain Dew, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, skirts (XL), pants (XL, petite), blouses (XL), hair accessories, perfume

17. Brocia F. — women’s shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), shampoo, conditioner, fidget toys, fidget blanket

18. Susan H. — slacks (14), bra (38C), blouses (XL), jewelry, perfume, shampoo, conditioner, puzzle book

19. Ruth Y. — sweatpants (2X), blouses and sweaters (2X), gel pens, coloring supplies

20. VeElla — coloring supplies, sweatpants (M), blouses (M), nightgowns (M), CD player with headphones, white noise sound machine, Lays potato chips, Cheetos Puffs

21. Lori T. — Bible (large type), extra-long cross necklace, chocolate, word search puzzle books, Pepsi, nightgowns (4X)

22. Linda H. — adult coloring books, gel pens, frames for artwork, word search puzzle books, blouses (XL), slacks (XL), small radio, bejeweled hats

23. Diane J. — hand-held radio, coloring supplies, blouses (4X), pants (4X), puzzle book, soft blanket, perfume, chocolate, slippers (XL), purse

24. Robbie F. — Diet Pepsi, women’s blouses (4X), women’s leggings (4X), women’s sweatpants (4X), sugar-free chocolate, beadwork, nice reusable cup with straw, women’s slippers (XL), winter hat

25. Marry C. — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), Whoppers malted milk balls, Pepsi, M&M’s Peanut Butter, winter coat (L), gloves, winter cap, Elvis Presley-themed items

26. Sherry B. — hand-held radio, puzzle books, pajamas (3X), slippers (L), pantsuits (3X), shampoo, conditioner, perfume, soft blanket

27. Susan T. — mystery books, books by Michael Connelly and John Grisham, soft cookies, sugar-free candy, cardigan sweaters (3X), blouses (3X), pants (3X), perfume, body wash, tea

28. Karren K. — white noise sound machine, realistic baby doll, blouses (XL), sweatpants (XL), pajamas (XL), coloring supplies, soft blanket, chocolate, cream-filled oatmeal cookies

29. Marlene T. — radio, long-sleeved blouses (L), sweater (L), sweatpants (L), hair accessories, stuffed toy cat, perfume

30. Evelyn — blouses (XL), slacks (XL), perfume, lotion, shampoo, conditioner

31. Terri B. — Disney-themed shirts (XL), Disney-themed accessories, hair accessories, coloring supplies, Christmas coloring book, chocolate, Pepsi

32. Linda E. — blouses (L), pajamas (L), jewelry, leggings (L), sugar-free hard candy, soft cookies, makeup brushes, perfume, purse

33. Jeanie S. — pajamas (M), socks, perfume, lotion

34. Yvonne — turtleneck tops (L), black slacks (L), horse-themed home décor, sugar-free candy

35. Phyllis — pajamas (3X), blouses (3X), sweatpants (3X), chocolate

36. Donald T. — old-fashioned wafer cookies, shirts (XL), pajamas (XL), radio/CD player, games, realistic stuffed dog, jacket (XXL)

37. Larry A. — belt (34-36), sweatpants (L, tall), shirts (L), hats, white noise sound machine, suspenders, electric razor

38. Wayne T. — Mountain Dew, sweatpants (2X), shirts (2X), socks, chocolate, cookies

39. Dustin — sweaters (L), sweats (L), socks, cologne

40. Bob L. — sweatpants (L), shirts (L), socks, hats, small radio

41. Barry — belt (34-36), nice shirts (XL), electric razor, cologne, Seattle Sea-hawks décor, soft cookies

42. Dale W. — flannel shirts (2X), sweatpants (XL), casino games, candy, socks

43. Brad M. — sweatpants (L), shirts (L), lotion, cologne, large dreamcatcher

44. Rick W. — short-sleeved shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), mini-Bingo game, checkers game, cologne, chocolate, Diet Coke

45. Dennis — Hostess Cupcakes, shirts (2X), sweatpants (XL), cologne, chocolate, small radio, patriotic-themed hat, patriotic-themed décor

46. Alvin — slacks (L), long-sleeved tops (XL), Men’s Journal magazine, socks, jacket (XL), soft blanket, belt (34-36), cookies, chocolate

47. Lee — belt (34-36), shirts (XL), pants (XL), socks, cologne, lotion, electric razor

48. Lyle — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), Seattle Seahawks décor, socks, shoes (11)

49. Binx — men’s shirts (2X), men’s sweatpants (2X), radio, dreamcatcher, soft cookies, soft blanket, cologne, Hostess Cupcakes

50. Larry G. — sweatpants (L, tall), socks, shirts (L), jacket (L), cologne, shoes (14), Hostess Cupcakes

51. Fred — Fritos Bean Dip, Hostess Cupcakes, men’s body wash, chocolate, cologne, soft blanket, checkers game, Dr. Pepper, root beer

52. David — polo shirts (7X), pants (7X), cologne, peanuts, action books

53. D.J. — sweatpants (L), shirts (L), socks, boxer shorts (L)

54. Paul — mystery books, Coke, cologne, body wash, corn-free dog treats, dog sweater (extra small)

55. Kevin — two queen pillows and pillowcases, salted wasabi almonds with soy, hair gel

56. Denise — Peanut Butter Ritz crackers, women’s jogger sweatpants (XL, dark gray), Diet Pepsi

57. Chuck — bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, Dial bar soap, Ultrabrite toothpaste

58. Arvid — 3 Musketeers candy bars, Irish Spring bar soap, air freshener spray

59. Mike — art supplies (Cra-Z-Art crayons, erasers, sketch pad, pencil sharpener, sketch pencils), Dove bar soap, Coca Cola

60. Larry — Colgate toothpaste, Irish Spring bar soap, large can popcorn (mixed flavors)

61. Eric — shaving gel, Polo men’s cologne, sweatpants (XL), sweatshirt (XL)

62. Rick — long chain necklace with arrowhead pendant, Diet Coke, Gillette Arctic Ice deodorant

63. Joe — box of assorted chocolates, brush and comb, Android tablet

64. B.F. — two writing tablets, black pens, envelopes, Almond Roca candy

65. S.R. — women’s digital watch, heart necklace, Sherpa fuzzy blanket

66. C.T. — DVD player, Almond Roca candy, Colgate Whitening toothpaste

67. M.C. — bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, Aim toothpaste, men’s shampoo

68. M.H. — spinach dip, Ritz crackers, Charlie cologne for women, Diet Pepsi

69. E.M. — powdered milk, spray deodorant, cologne

70. M.S. — Capri Sun juice, Colgate toothpaste, beef jerky, 2021 calendar

71. K.K. — sheet set (woman’s twin size), hair detangler spray, microwaveable macaroni and cheese, 2021 calendar

72. Rachel — Pepsi, shampoo, conditioner, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars

73. Jamie — caffeine-free Pepsi, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, spray deodorant

74. Robert — moccasins (men’s 10½), Dial bar soap, one-minute oatmeal

75. Colt — baseball cap, large can popcorn, ankle socks

76. Lawrence — Sherpa blanket, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Crest toothpaste, toothbrush

77. Mariah — animal coloring books for adults, colored pencils, Sprite, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

78. Nick — cream soda, chocolate-covered raisins, men’s shampoo, men’s body wash

79. Andy — Headphones, chocolate cupcakes, Right Guard deodorant

80. Kristi — Ashton-Drake baby doll, beef-flavored Top Ramen, cinnamon-scented lotion

81. Brandon — Jolly Rancher powdered drink mix packets, snow shovel, good quality hand lotion

82. Racelle T. — toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, Pepsi, mixed bag M&Ms

83. Nicki — Mountain Dew, shampoo and conditioner (eucalyptus and tea tree), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

84. Jonathan — clock radio with alarm, comb, toothbrush, Butterfinger candy bars

85. Dave — stocking cap, gloves, men’s bodywash, aftershave, assorted chocolates

86. Randy — two bicycle tires (26 by 1.95), “The Legend of Tarzan” DVD, Irish Spring bar soap

87. Therese — shower gel, lotion and spray set from Bath & Body Works, Colgate Optic White toothpaste, Dove dry shampoo

88. Dan M. — Strawberry Crush soda, Old Spice shampoo, body wash and cologne

89. Ben — beef-flavored ramen noodles, Irish Spring shampoo and body wash, 2021 calendar

90. A.K. — chicken-flavored ramen noodles, cocoa butter body lotion, Old Spice Pure Sport body spray

91. Jared — wireless headphones, Suave shampoo and conditioner, Snickers candy bars

92. Steve — Sprite, back scrubber, mouthwash, 2021 calendar

93. Glenn — men’s deodorant, shave gel, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

94. Ken — pro-back hat (7Ž), clip-on pocket watch, root beer

95. Cameron — chocolate, men’s body spray, digital watch

96. Danny — Canada Dry ginger ale, Cheetos, 3-in-1 shampoo and bodywash

97. Debra — Bavarian chocolate, Aussie shampoo and conditioner, Diet Coke

98. Jenny — chamomile instant tea, Colgate Total toothpaste, Bath & Body Works set (Winter Candy Apple scent)

99. Patty — adult coloring books, body spray (Japanese Cherry Blossom and Fresh White Musk scents), Pantene shampoo and conditioner

100. Chrystal — White Diamonds perfume, toothbrush, hair mousse, 2021 calendar

101. James — Brute men’s cologne, Degree deodorant, peanut butter M&Ms

102. Brian – Bluetooth speaker, cologne, root beer, word search puzzle books

103. Chris — Gospel DVDs about Jesus, Oral B electric toothbrush, Gator-ade, word-search puzzle books

104. Bonnie — Sherpa blanket (sky blue), twin bedding set, animal crackers, body spray (lilac scent)

105. Wayne — double-bladed razors, bodywash, Pepsi

106. William — snap-front flannel shirt (3X), Gillette Speed Stick deodorant, shampoo

107. Margaret — alarm clock radio, Cheetos Puffs, Irish Spring bar soap, Breck shampoo and conditioner

108. Pat — warm blanket, nightlight, Garnier Fructis shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair, bar soap

109. Marlene — electric razor, perfume, Irish Spring bar soap, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars

110. Murray — potato chips (barbecue), double-bladed razors, Brute aftershave

111. Mike — DVD player, western and action DVDs, Old Spice deodorant, 2021 calendar

112. Robert — Squirt soda, Chicken in a Biskit crackers, Crest toothpaste, Irish Spring bar soap

113. Ken — portable radio, Diet Dr. Pepper, double-bladed razors, 3-in-1 body wash

114. Jeff — A&W rootbeer, comb, body wash, 2021 calendar

115. Cindy — alarm clock radio, Bodycology body mist and lotion, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies

116. Gerald — flannel shirt (XL), Dr. Pepper, Doritos

117. Dean — polo shirt (2X), Pepsi, Chips Ahoy, hair gel, beard comb

118. Jerry — assorted cookies, Irish Spring bar soap, sweatpants (L), crew socks

119. Josh — crew socks, digital watch, Mountain Dew, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

120. Vanessa — Yoo-hoo chocolate drink, Almond Roca, Suave coconut shampoo, Dove body wash amd soap, giant red-and-white teddy bear

121. Joe — alarm clock radio, Oil of Olay soap and deodorant, 2021 calendar

122. Terri — card table with two chairs, caffeine-free Pepsi, Oil of Olay body wash, L’Oreal shampoo and conditioner

123. Tim S. — Head & Shoulders shampoo, Garth Brooks DVD, Ruffles potato chips, ranch dip

124. Tim N. — hand-held digital game, men’s shampoo, Irish Spring bar soap, A&W root beer

125. Tracy — Crest Peroxide and Baking Soda toothpaste, toothbrush, Mountain Dew, chocolate-covered raisins

126. Michael — beef ramen noodles, Suave shampoo and conditioner, Irish Spring bar soap, flannel shirts (3X)

127. Bob — chocolate chip cookies, Irish Spring bar soap, stocking hat, gloves, 2021 calendar

128. Andrew — Mountain Dew, gray pullover hoodie (2X), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

129. Jentzen — fingernail polish, Sprite, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Dove body wash, body spray (flower scent), Chapstick

130. John — Pepsi, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, Dial bar soap, double-bladed razors

131. Howard — aloe vera hand lotion, hand sanitizer with aloe, fireball candy, A&W root beer

132. Gilbert — triple-blade razors, Colgate toothbrush, Bic lighters, Coke, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

133. Adam — Sobe Lizard Blizzard sodas, Irish Spring bar soap, Pert Pearl shampoo, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars

134. Larry — Pepsi, Old Spice deodorant and body wash, Snickers, sweatpants (M, tall)

135. Henry — sweatpants (XL), Mountain Dew, Kit Kat, 3-in-1 body wash

136. Jeff — Fanta orange soda, mixed nuts, cologne, radio headset

137. Ernestine — Coke, potato chips (barbecue), face wash, Bath & Body Works sets

138. Randy — bobby pins, fruit juice, dried fruit, books

139. George — belt (40), winter coat (XL), bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, 2021 calendar

140. Barb — 2021 calendar with cat theme, Diet Pepsi, Peanut M&Ms

141. S.R. — Dr. Pepper, Old Spice body wash and deodorant

142. Theresa — root beer, L’Oreal shampoo and conditioner, playing cards, chocolate

143. Kay — warm blanket, adult coloring books, colored pencils, yarn

144. Nancy — adult coloring books, colored pencils, Red Vines, Diet Pepsi

145. S.S. — quilted blanket (twin), toothbrush, toothpaste, sweatpants (XL), sweatshirts (XL)

146. Bev — large fuzzy blanket, Rice Krispy treats, perfume

147. Terri — 2021 calendar, hair ties, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars

148. Irene — leggings (XL), sweatshirts (XL), soft cookies, chocolate, Dove bar soap, Dove shampoo and conditioner

149. Marleen — Coke, perfume, Dove deodorant

150. David — instant coffee, miniature candy bars, snap-front flannel shirts (M)

151. Roberta — pajamas (XL), sweatpants (L), chocolate, instant cocoa

152. Jerry — checkers and chess game, Pepsi, Peanut M&Ms

153. Jim — aftershave, body wash, Pepsi, Butterfinger

154. L.C. (male) — black socks (L), candies, cookies, white undershirts (XL), popcorn tin, Kleenex

155. J.L. (male) — Cheese Whiz, Ritz crackers, mixed nuts, popcorn tin

156. M.G. (female) — peanuts, body spray, Kleenex, popcorn tin

157. A.C. (female) — sugar-free candy, popcorn tin, Kleenex, sugar-free jam

158. F.M. (female) — body spray, body cream, applesauce, chocolates, fuzzy socks

159. V.W. (female) — body spray, chocolates, fuzzy socks, Kleenex

160. R.P. (male) — cookies, popcorn tin, peanuts, Pepsi or Coke, candy bars

161. J.T. (female) — sugar-free candy, sugar-free jam, Diet Pepsi, Kleenex, body spray, popcorn tin

162. D.B. (male) — pop, candy, 2021 calendar, coloring items, playing cards, children’s games

163. M.G. (female) — drawing paper, sweatshirts (2X), pajamas (2X), candy, jerky, hot chocolate

164. C.R. (male) — button-front shirts (XL, 100 percent cotton), Wrangler blue jeans (33-34), watch, Milky Way, Dial bar soap, cotton socks

165. T.J. (female) — elastic-waist pants (XL), fuzzy socks, sugar-free candy, shirts (XL), fuzzy blanket, 2021 calendar

166. Q.G. (female) — popcorn tin, chocolate candy, sweatpants (XL), slippers (8½), hot chocolate, perfume

167. R.R. (male) — candy, chocolates, slippers with soles (10), books/magazines, fuzzy blanket

168. L.N. (female) — Disney DVDs, fuzzy or wool socks, perfume, candy, Minnie Mouse shirt (S)

169. T.H. (male) — coloring supplies, blue shirt (XL), blue truck, animal/character pillows, character Christmas light string

170. K.D. (male) — watch, Dallas Cowboys items, candy, Pepsi, popcorn tin, socks, jeans (38x33)

171. C.G. (female) — coloring books, books, activity books

172. J.H. (male) — socks, popcorn tin, Diet Mountain Dew, chocolate candies, deodorant, jerky, gloves (XL)

173. D.S. (male) — Diet Mountain Dew, socks, popcorn tin, chocolates, deodorant, jerky, gloves (L)

174. M.H. (male) — chocolates, popcorn tin, socks, Diet Pepsi, deodorant, jerky, gloves (L)

175. S.B. (female) — elastic-waist pants (40/XL), candy, Kleenex, scented lotions

176. J.C. (female) — heavy sweaters (L), Kleenex, short nightgown (L), candy

177. M.D. (female) — shirts (M), light zip-up hoodies/sweaters (M), candy, hair accessories

178. F.F. (female) — shirts (XL), chocolates, body cream, dried fruit, Kleenex, fuzzy socks

179. M.H. (female) — button-front shirts (M), fuzzy socks, candy, scented lotions

180. B.L. (female) — fuzzy socks, chocolates, Kleenex, body cream

181. L.M. (female) — sweatshirts (S), Kleenex, fuzzy socks, scented lotion, chocolates

182. E.O. (female) — candy, pajamas (XL), fuzzy socks, cookies, Kleenex

183. A.O. (female) — Dr. Pepper, Powerade, chocolates, hair clips

184. R.R. (male) — sugar-free candy, Kleenex, mixed nuts

185. B.S. (female) — fuzzy socks, scented lotions, candy, magazines

186. S.T. (female) — candy, hair ties, sweatshirts (L), sweatpants (L)

187. B.W. (female) — chocolates, Kleenex, cappuccino K-cups

188. L.W. (female) — sugar-free candy/chocolates, Kleenex, scented lotions, fuzzy socks

189. Shirley S. — large soft blanket, body lotion, powder

190. Frances T. — pullover top (2X), pants (2X), painting canvas, painting supplies

191. Toni C. — 2021 calendar, pants (5X), adult arts & crafts kits

192. Peggy P. — adult arts & crafts kits, body lotion, powder

193. Connie L. — shoes (3), slipper socks (3-4), pants (girls L), pullover tops (girls XL), soft stuffed dog

194. Eve A. — pants (L), blouse (XL)

195. Sandra F. — word-search puzzle books, Dr. Pepper, pullover tops (3X)

196. Jan H. — sweatshirt with cats or flowers theme (L), KFC gift card, white socks (9-11).

197. Karen B. — adult arts & crafts kits, 2021 calendar, word search puzzle books

198. Linda R. — pants (M), pullover tops (L), shoes (9)

199. Chris D. — Diet Pepsi. women’s sweatshirt (2X), sweatpants (3X)

200. Flo D. — sock (4-6), leggings (girls M), pullover tops (girls L)

201. Wendy C. — pullover top (4X), pants (5X), Domino’s Pizza gift card

202. Mildred D. — childrens coloring book featuring animals, crayons, body wash, soft cookies

203. Betty M. — pants (3X), pullover tops (3X), Domino’s Pizza gift card

204. Kay R. — coloring book featuring animals or flowers, crayons, pullover tops (L), pants (L)

205. Nancy B. — Diet 7 Up, Domino’s Pizza gift card

206. Pat R. — Pepsi (six-pack of 16-ounce bottles), adult arts & crafts kits, Domino’s Pizza gift card

207. Francis B. — drawing pad, color pencils, paintbrushes, painting canvas, acrylic paints

208. Joann C. —2021 Elvis Presley calendar, wireless TV headphones, Pepsi 12-pack

209. Vera E. — body lotion, powder, soft stuffed cat

210. Lisa T. — pants (XL), pullover tops (XL), Garnier Fructis coconut shampoo and conditioner

211. Clarice N. — pants (L), blouses (L), body lotion

212. Betty W. — pullover tops (2X), pants (3X)

213. Chelle U. — calendar, blanket and pillowcase, all with Adam Lambert theme

214. Lila R. — sweatpants (L), pullover tops (L), postage stamps

215. Linda S. — pullover tops (4X), pants (4X), body lotion

216. Bev M. — Domino’s Pizza gift card, pants (4X)

217. John C. — solid-color T-shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), white socks (9-12)

218. Ken W. — blue jeans (34x32), flannel shirt (XL tall), large bag of soft candy bars

219. Hal C. — aftershave, Domino’s Pizza gift card

220. Tom D. — wireless TV headphones, dog treats, Irish Spring body wash for men, aftershave

221. Ed H. — solid-color T-shirts (M), flannel shirts (M), stocking caps

222. Terry H. — solid-color T-shirts (L), men’s lounge pants (L), large bag of mixed candy bars

223. Warren H. — word-search puzzle books, three solid-color T-shirts (XL tall), aftershave

224. Tim C. — Domino’s Pizza gift card; two solid-color T-shirts (XL), sweatpants (2X)

225. David K. — Pendleton blanket

226. Serge — Domino’s Pizza gift card, men’s sweatpants (4X), men’s solid-color T-shirts (4X), men’s aftershave

227. Earl C. — solid-color T-shirts (5X), sweatpants (5X)

228. Perry P. — long-sleeved flannel shirts (L), aftershave, DVD movies featuring John Wayne

229. Jeff E. — Pendleton blanket, drawing pad, colored pencils, Native American music

230. Cowboy D. — Old English aftershave, Old English body wash

231. Wayne W. — Old English aftershave, long-sleeved flannel shirt (XL), solid-color T-shirts (XL)

232. David M. — painting canvas, crossword puzzle books, Domino’s Pizza gift card

