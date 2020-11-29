In a yearly tradition that spans nearly four decades, Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 232 residents of care centers and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.
Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters and longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. They ask Tribune readers to purchase gifts for one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 38th year they have worked together on this project.
Organization and delivery of the gifts this year will adhere to guidelines recommended by the health department for COVID-19 precautions.
Anyone wishing to give a gift may select a name and gift from the numbered list below and bring it to the Lewiston Tribune between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The gifts must be new and must be received at the Tribune no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
The Tribune office is at 505 Capital St. in Lewiston.
Each gift should be wrapped and tagged with the name of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name. Wilks estimates every person on the wish list receives at least five gifts.
The Wilks and Smith families will pick up the gifts from the Tribune, organize and deliver them to the various residences before Christmas so staff can distribute them to the recipients.
1. C6 (female) — socks, blanket, shoes (7½), stretch pants (16)
2. C10 (male) — stretch pants (XL) pants (36x40), socks, electric razor
3. C4 (female) — socks, bras (38B), shoes (7)
4. C8 (female) — socks, shoes (8), pajamas (M/L)
5. C7 (female) — nightgowns (2X), shoes (8)
6. T8 (female) — socks, long-sleeved shirts (M), pants (M)
7. T13 (male) — Diet Pepsi, kettle corn, slippers (L), wallet
8. CR7 (female) — socks, pants (L), long-sleeved tops (M), nightgowns (L), fuzzy blanket
9. CR2 (female) — fuzzy socks, pajamas (L), T-shirts (L), pants (L)
10. L8 (female) — yarn, crochet hooks, knitting needles, cat toys and cat treats
11. L22 (female) — blanket
12. L11 (female) — writing pads, puzzles (all kinds but especially jigsaw), Diet Pepsi
13. L3 (female) — Diet Pepsi, Pizza Hut gift cards
14. Marlene B. — sweatpants (5X), shirts (5X), sugar-free candy, wallet, peanuts, coloring supplies, extra-long cross necklace, Mountain Dew, perfume
15. Bessie C. — sweatpants (M), sports bra (L), blouses (M), socks, hair accessories, shampoo, conditioner, perfume, coat (XL)
16. Susie S. — Mountain Dew, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, skirts (XL), pants (XL, petite), blouses (XL), hair accessories, perfume
17. Brocia F. — women’s shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), shampoo, conditioner, fidget toys, fidget blanket
18. Susan H. — slacks (14), bra (38C), blouses (XL), jewelry, perfume, shampoo, conditioner, puzzle book
19. Ruth Y. — sweatpants (2X), blouses and sweaters (2X), gel pens, coloring supplies
20. VeElla — coloring supplies, sweatpants (M), blouses (M), nightgowns (M), CD player with headphones, white noise sound machine, Lays potato chips, Cheetos Puffs
21. Lori T. — Bible (large type), extra-long cross necklace, chocolate, word search puzzle books, Pepsi, nightgowns (4X)
22. Linda H. — adult coloring books, gel pens, frames for artwork, word search puzzle books, blouses (XL), slacks (XL), small radio, bejeweled hats
23. Diane J. — hand-held radio, coloring supplies, blouses (4X), pants (4X), puzzle book, soft blanket, perfume, chocolate, slippers (XL), purse
24. Robbie F. — Diet Pepsi, women’s blouses (4X), women’s leggings (4X), women’s sweatpants (4X), sugar-free chocolate, beadwork, nice reusable cup with straw, women’s slippers (XL), winter hat
25. Marry C. — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), Whoppers malted milk balls, Pepsi, M&M’s Peanut Butter, winter coat (L), gloves, winter cap, Elvis Presley-themed items
26. Sherry B. — hand-held radio, puzzle books, pajamas (3X), slippers (L), pantsuits (3X), shampoo, conditioner, perfume, soft blanket
27. Susan T. — mystery books, books by Michael Connelly and John Grisham, soft cookies, sugar-free candy, cardigan sweaters (3X), blouses (3X), pants (3X), perfume, body wash, tea
28. Karren K. — white noise sound machine, realistic baby doll, blouses (XL), sweatpants (XL), pajamas (XL), coloring supplies, soft blanket, chocolate, cream-filled oatmeal cookies
29. Marlene T. — radio, long-sleeved blouses (L), sweater (L), sweatpants (L), hair accessories, stuffed toy cat, perfume
30. Evelyn — blouses (XL), slacks (XL), perfume, lotion, shampoo, conditioner
31. Terri B. — Disney-themed shirts (XL), Disney-themed accessories, hair accessories, coloring supplies, Christmas coloring book, chocolate, Pepsi
32. Linda E. — blouses (L), pajamas (L), jewelry, leggings (L), sugar-free hard candy, soft cookies, makeup brushes, perfume, purse
33. Jeanie S. — pajamas (M), socks, perfume, lotion
34. Yvonne — turtleneck tops (L), black slacks (L), horse-themed home décor, sugar-free candy
35. Phyllis — pajamas (3X), blouses (3X), sweatpants (3X), chocolate
36. Donald T. — old-fashioned wafer cookies, shirts (XL), pajamas (XL), radio/CD player, games, realistic stuffed dog, jacket (XXL)
37. Larry A. — belt (34-36), sweatpants (L, tall), shirts (L), hats, white noise sound machine, suspenders, electric razor
38. Wayne T. — Mountain Dew, sweatpants (2X), shirts (2X), socks, chocolate, cookies
39. Dustin — sweaters (L), sweats (L), socks, cologne
40. Bob L. — sweatpants (L), shirts (L), socks, hats, small radio
41. Barry — belt (34-36), nice shirts (XL), electric razor, cologne, Seattle Sea-hawks décor, soft cookies
42. Dale W. — flannel shirts (2X), sweatpants (XL), casino games, candy, socks
43. Brad M. — sweatpants (L), shirts (L), lotion, cologne, large dreamcatcher
44. Rick W. — short-sleeved shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), mini-Bingo game, checkers game, cologne, chocolate, Diet Coke
45. Dennis — Hostess Cupcakes, shirts (2X), sweatpants (XL), cologne, chocolate, small radio, patriotic-themed hat, patriotic-themed décor
46. Alvin — slacks (L), long-sleeved tops (XL), Men’s Journal magazine, socks, jacket (XL), soft blanket, belt (34-36), cookies, chocolate
47. Lee — belt (34-36), shirts (XL), pants (XL), socks, cologne, lotion, electric razor
48. Lyle — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), Seattle Seahawks décor, socks, shoes (11)
49. Binx — men’s shirts (2X), men’s sweatpants (2X), radio, dreamcatcher, soft cookies, soft blanket, cologne, Hostess Cupcakes
50. Larry G. — sweatpants (L, tall), socks, shirts (L), jacket (L), cologne, shoes (14), Hostess Cupcakes
51. Fred — Fritos Bean Dip, Hostess Cupcakes, men’s body wash, chocolate, cologne, soft blanket, checkers game, Dr. Pepper, root beer
52. David — polo shirts (7X), pants (7X), cologne, peanuts, action books
53. D.J. — sweatpants (L), shirts (L), socks, boxer shorts (L)
54. Paul — mystery books, Coke, cologne, body wash, corn-free dog treats, dog sweater (extra small)
55. Kevin — two queen pillows and pillowcases, salted wasabi almonds with soy, hair gel
56. Denise — Peanut Butter Ritz crackers, women’s jogger sweatpants (XL, dark gray), Diet Pepsi
57. Chuck — bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, Dial bar soap, Ultrabrite toothpaste
58. Arvid — 3 Musketeers candy bars, Irish Spring bar soap, air freshener spray
59. Mike — art supplies (Cra-Z-Art crayons, erasers, sketch pad, pencil sharpener, sketch pencils), Dove bar soap, Coca Cola
60. Larry — Colgate toothpaste, Irish Spring bar soap, large can popcorn (mixed flavors)
61. Eric — shaving gel, Polo men’s cologne, sweatpants (XL), sweatshirt (XL)
62. Rick — long chain necklace with arrowhead pendant, Diet Coke, Gillette Arctic Ice deodorant
63. Joe — box of assorted chocolates, brush and comb, Android tablet
64. B.F. — two writing tablets, black pens, envelopes, Almond Roca candy
65. S.R. — women’s digital watch, heart necklace, Sherpa fuzzy blanket
66. C.T. — DVD player, Almond Roca candy, Colgate Whitening toothpaste
67. M.C. — bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, Aim toothpaste, men’s shampoo
68. M.H. — spinach dip, Ritz crackers, Charlie cologne for women, Diet Pepsi
69. E.M. — powdered milk, spray deodorant, cologne
70. M.S. — Capri Sun juice, Colgate toothpaste, beef jerky, 2021 calendar
71. K.K. — sheet set (woman’s twin size), hair detangler spray, microwaveable macaroni and cheese, 2021 calendar
72. Rachel — Pepsi, shampoo, conditioner, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars
73. Jamie — caffeine-free Pepsi, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, spray deodorant
74. Robert — moccasins (men’s 10½), Dial bar soap, one-minute oatmeal
75. Colt — baseball cap, large can popcorn, ankle socks
76. Lawrence — Sherpa blanket, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Crest toothpaste, toothbrush
77. Mariah — animal coloring books for adults, colored pencils, Sprite, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
78. Nick — cream soda, chocolate-covered raisins, men’s shampoo, men’s body wash
79. Andy — Headphones, chocolate cupcakes, Right Guard deodorant
80. Kristi — Ashton-Drake baby doll, beef-flavored Top Ramen, cinnamon-scented lotion
81. Brandon — Jolly Rancher powdered drink mix packets, snow shovel, good quality hand lotion
82. Racelle T. — toothbrush, shampoo, conditioner, Pepsi, mixed bag M&Ms
83. Nicki — Mountain Dew, shampoo and conditioner (eucalyptus and tea tree), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
84. Jonathan — clock radio with alarm, comb, toothbrush, Butterfinger candy bars
85. Dave — stocking cap, gloves, men’s bodywash, aftershave, assorted chocolates
86. Randy — two bicycle tires (26 by 1.95), “The Legend of Tarzan” DVD, Irish Spring bar soap
87. Therese — shower gel, lotion and spray set from Bath & Body Works, Colgate Optic White toothpaste, Dove dry shampoo
88. Dan M. — Strawberry Crush soda, Old Spice shampoo, body wash and cologne
89. Ben — beef-flavored ramen noodles, Irish Spring shampoo and body wash, 2021 calendar
90. A.K. — chicken-flavored ramen noodles, cocoa butter body lotion, Old Spice Pure Sport body spray
91. Jared — wireless headphones, Suave shampoo and conditioner, Snickers candy bars
92. Steve — Sprite, back scrubber, mouthwash, 2021 calendar
93. Glenn — men’s deodorant, shave gel, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
94. Ken — pro-back hat (7Ž), clip-on pocket watch, root beer
95. Cameron — chocolate, men’s body spray, digital watch
96. Danny — Canada Dry ginger ale, Cheetos, 3-in-1 shampoo and bodywash
97. Debra — Bavarian chocolate, Aussie shampoo and conditioner, Diet Coke
98. Jenny — chamomile instant tea, Colgate Total toothpaste, Bath & Body Works set (Winter Candy Apple scent)
99. Patty — adult coloring books, body spray (Japanese Cherry Blossom and Fresh White Musk scents), Pantene shampoo and conditioner
100. Chrystal — White Diamonds perfume, toothbrush, hair mousse, 2021 calendar
101. James — Brute men’s cologne, Degree deodorant, peanut butter M&Ms
102. Brian – Bluetooth speaker, cologne, root beer, word search puzzle books
103. Chris — Gospel DVDs about Jesus, Oral B electric toothbrush, Gator-ade, word-search puzzle books
104. Bonnie — Sherpa blanket (sky blue), twin bedding set, animal crackers, body spray (lilac scent)
105. Wayne — double-bladed razors, bodywash, Pepsi
106. William — snap-front flannel shirt (3X), Gillette Speed Stick deodorant, shampoo
107. Margaret — alarm clock radio, Cheetos Puffs, Irish Spring bar soap, Breck shampoo and conditioner
108. Pat — warm blanket, nightlight, Garnier Fructis shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair, bar soap
109. Marlene — electric razor, perfume, Irish Spring bar soap, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars
110. Murray — potato chips (barbecue), double-bladed razors, Brute aftershave
111. Mike — DVD player, western and action DVDs, Old Spice deodorant, 2021 calendar
112. Robert — Squirt soda, Chicken in a Biskit crackers, Crest toothpaste, Irish Spring bar soap
113. Ken — portable radio, Diet Dr. Pepper, double-bladed razors, 3-in-1 body wash
114. Jeff — A&W rootbeer, comb, body wash, 2021 calendar
115. Cindy — alarm clock radio, Bodycology body mist and lotion, Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies
116. Gerald — flannel shirt (XL), Dr. Pepper, Doritos
117. Dean — polo shirt (2X), Pepsi, Chips Ahoy, hair gel, beard comb
118. Jerry — assorted cookies, Irish Spring bar soap, sweatpants (L), crew socks
119. Josh — crew socks, digital watch, Mountain Dew, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
120. Vanessa — Yoo-hoo chocolate drink, Almond Roca, Suave coconut shampoo, Dove body wash amd soap, giant red-and-white teddy bear
121. Joe — alarm clock radio, Oil of Olay soap and deodorant, 2021 calendar
122. Terri — card table with two chairs, caffeine-free Pepsi, Oil of Olay body wash, L’Oreal shampoo and conditioner
123. Tim S. — Head & Shoulders shampoo, Garth Brooks DVD, Ruffles potato chips, ranch dip
124. Tim N. — hand-held digital game, men’s shampoo, Irish Spring bar soap, A&W root beer
125. Tracy — Crest Peroxide and Baking Soda toothpaste, toothbrush, Mountain Dew, chocolate-covered raisins
126. Michael — beef ramen noodles, Suave shampoo and conditioner, Irish Spring bar soap, flannel shirts (3X)
127. Bob — chocolate chip cookies, Irish Spring bar soap, stocking hat, gloves, 2021 calendar
128. Andrew — Mountain Dew, gray pullover hoodie (2X), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
129. Jentzen — fingernail polish, Sprite, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Dove body wash, body spray (flower scent), Chapstick
130. John — Pepsi, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, Dial bar soap, double-bladed razors
131. Howard — aloe vera hand lotion, hand sanitizer with aloe, fireball candy, A&W root beer
132. Gilbert — triple-blade razors, Colgate toothbrush, Bic lighters, Coke, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
133. Adam — Sobe Lizard Blizzard sodas, Irish Spring bar soap, Pert Pearl shampoo, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars
134. Larry — Pepsi, Old Spice deodorant and body wash, Snickers, sweatpants (M, tall)
135. Henry — sweatpants (XL), Mountain Dew, Kit Kat, 3-in-1 body wash
136. Jeff — Fanta orange soda, mixed nuts, cologne, radio headset
137. Ernestine — Coke, potato chips (barbecue), face wash, Bath & Body Works sets
138. Randy — bobby pins, fruit juice, dried fruit, books
139. George — belt (40), winter coat (XL), bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars, 2021 calendar
140. Barb — 2021 calendar with cat theme, Diet Pepsi, Peanut M&Ms
141. S.R. — Dr. Pepper, Old Spice body wash and deodorant
142. Theresa — root beer, L’Oreal shampoo and conditioner, playing cards, chocolate
143. Kay — warm blanket, adult coloring books, colored pencils, yarn
144. Nancy — adult coloring books, colored pencils, Red Vines, Diet Pepsi
145. S.S. — quilted blanket (twin), toothbrush, toothpaste, sweatpants (XL), sweatshirts (XL)
146. Bev — large fuzzy blanket, Rice Krispy treats, perfume
147. Terri — 2021 calendar, hair ties, bag of Hershey’s Miniatures chocolate bars
148. Irene — leggings (XL), sweatshirts (XL), soft cookies, chocolate, Dove bar soap, Dove shampoo and conditioner
149. Marleen — Coke, perfume, Dove deodorant
150. David — instant coffee, miniature candy bars, snap-front flannel shirts (M)
151. Roberta — pajamas (XL), sweatpants (L), chocolate, instant cocoa
152. Jerry — checkers and chess game, Pepsi, Peanut M&Ms
153. Jim — aftershave, body wash, Pepsi, Butterfinger
154. L.C. (male) — black socks (L), candies, cookies, white undershirts (XL), popcorn tin, Kleenex
155. J.L. (male) — Cheese Whiz, Ritz crackers, mixed nuts, popcorn tin
156. M.G. (female) — peanuts, body spray, Kleenex, popcorn tin
157. A.C. (female) — sugar-free candy, popcorn tin, Kleenex, sugar-free jam
158. F.M. (female) — body spray, body cream, applesauce, chocolates, fuzzy socks
159. V.W. (female) — body spray, chocolates, fuzzy socks, Kleenex
160. R.P. (male) — cookies, popcorn tin, peanuts, Pepsi or Coke, candy bars
161. J.T. (female) — sugar-free candy, sugar-free jam, Diet Pepsi, Kleenex, body spray, popcorn tin
162. D.B. (male) — pop, candy, 2021 calendar, coloring items, playing cards, children’s games
163. M.G. (female) — drawing paper, sweatshirts (2X), pajamas (2X), candy, jerky, hot chocolate
164. C.R. (male) — button-front shirts (XL, 100 percent cotton), Wrangler blue jeans (33-34), watch, Milky Way, Dial bar soap, cotton socks
165. T.J. (female) — elastic-waist pants (XL), fuzzy socks, sugar-free candy, shirts (XL), fuzzy blanket, 2021 calendar
166. Q.G. (female) — popcorn tin, chocolate candy, sweatpants (XL), slippers (8½), hot chocolate, perfume
167. R.R. (male) — candy, chocolates, slippers with soles (10), books/magazines, fuzzy blanket
168. L.N. (female) — Disney DVDs, fuzzy or wool socks, perfume, candy, Minnie Mouse shirt (S)
169. T.H. (male) — coloring supplies, blue shirt (XL), blue truck, animal/character pillows, character Christmas light string
170. K.D. (male) — watch, Dallas Cowboys items, candy, Pepsi, popcorn tin, socks, jeans (38x33)
171. C.G. (female) — coloring books, books, activity books
172. J.H. (male) — socks, popcorn tin, Diet Mountain Dew, chocolate candies, deodorant, jerky, gloves (XL)
173. D.S. (male) — Diet Mountain Dew, socks, popcorn tin, chocolates, deodorant, jerky, gloves (L)
174. M.H. (male) — chocolates, popcorn tin, socks, Diet Pepsi, deodorant, jerky, gloves (L)
175. S.B. (female) — elastic-waist pants (40/XL), candy, Kleenex, scented lotions
176. J.C. (female) — heavy sweaters (L), Kleenex, short nightgown (L), candy
177. M.D. (female) — shirts (M), light zip-up hoodies/sweaters (M), candy, hair accessories
178. F.F. (female) — shirts (XL), chocolates, body cream, dried fruit, Kleenex, fuzzy socks
179. M.H. (female) — button-front shirts (M), fuzzy socks, candy, scented lotions
180. B.L. (female) — fuzzy socks, chocolates, Kleenex, body cream
181. L.M. (female) — sweatshirts (S), Kleenex, fuzzy socks, scented lotion, chocolates
182. E.O. (female) — candy, pajamas (XL), fuzzy socks, cookies, Kleenex
183. A.O. (female) — Dr. Pepper, Powerade, chocolates, hair clips
184. R.R. (male) — sugar-free candy, Kleenex, mixed nuts
185. B.S. (female) — fuzzy socks, scented lotions, candy, magazines
186. S.T. (female) — candy, hair ties, sweatshirts (L), sweatpants (L)
187. B.W. (female) — chocolates, Kleenex, cappuccino K-cups
188. L.W. (female) — sugar-free candy/chocolates, Kleenex, scented lotions, fuzzy socks
189. Shirley S. — large soft blanket, body lotion, powder
190. Frances T. — pullover top (2X), pants (2X), painting canvas, painting supplies
191. Toni C. — 2021 calendar, pants (5X), adult arts & crafts kits
192. Peggy P. — adult arts & crafts kits, body lotion, powder
193. Connie L. — shoes (3), slipper socks (3-4), pants (girls L), pullover tops (girls XL), soft stuffed dog
194. Eve A. — pants (L), blouse (XL)
195. Sandra F. — word-search puzzle books, Dr. Pepper, pullover tops (3X)
196. Jan H. — sweatshirt with cats or flowers theme (L), KFC gift card, white socks (9-11).
197. Karen B. — adult arts & crafts kits, 2021 calendar, word search puzzle books
198. Linda R. — pants (M), pullover tops (L), shoes (9)
199. Chris D. — Diet Pepsi. women’s sweatshirt (2X), sweatpants (3X)
200. Flo D. — sock (4-6), leggings (girls M), pullover tops (girls L)
201. Wendy C. — pullover top (4X), pants (5X), Domino’s Pizza gift card
202. Mildred D. — childrens coloring book featuring animals, crayons, body wash, soft cookies
203. Betty M. — pants (3X), pullover tops (3X), Domino’s Pizza gift card
204. Kay R. — coloring book featuring animals or flowers, crayons, pullover tops (L), pants (L)
205. Nancy B. — Diet 7 Up, Domino’s Pizza gift card
206. Pat R. — Pepsi (six-pack of 16-ounce bottles), adult arts & crafts kits, Domino’s Pizza gift card
207. Francis B. — drawing pad, color pencils, paintbrushes, painting canvas, acrylic paints
208. Joann C. —2021 Elvis Presley calendar, wireless TV headphones, Pepsi 12-pack
209. Vera E. — body lotion, powder, soft stuffed cat
210. Lisa T. — pants (XL), pullover tops (XL), Garnier Fructis coconut shampoo and conditioner
211. Clarice N. — pants (L), blouses (L), body lotion
212. Betty W. — pullover tops (2X), pants (3X)
213. Chelle U. — calendar, blanket and pillowcase, all with Adam Lambert theme
214. Lila R. — sweatpants (L), pullover tops (L), postage stamps
215. Linda S. — pullover tops (4X), pants (4X), body lotion
216. Bev M. — Domino’s Pizza gift card, pants (4X)
217. John C. — solid-color T-shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), white socks (9-12)
218. Ken W. — blue jeans (34x32), flannel shirt (XL tall), large bag of soft candy bars
219. Hal C. — aftershave, Domino’s Pizza gift card
220. Tom D. — wireless TV headphones, dog treats, Irish Spring body wash for men, aftershave
221. Ed H. — solid-color T-shirts (M), flannel shirts (M), stocking caps
222. Terry H. — solid-color T-shirts (L), men’s lounge pants (L), large bag of mixed candy bars
223. Warren H. — word-search puzzle books, three solid-color T-shirts (XL tall), aftershave
224. Tim C. — Domino’s Pizza gift card; two solid-color T-shirts (XL), sweatpants (2X)
225. David K. — Pendleton blanket
226. Serge — Domino’s Pizza gift card, men’s sweatpants (4X), men’s solid-color T-shirts (4X), men’s aftershave
227. Earl C. — solid-color T-shirts (5X), sweatpants (5X)
228. Perry P. — long-sleeved flannel shirts (L), aftershave, DVD movies featuring John Wayne
229. Jeff E. — Pendleton blanket, drawing pad, colored pencils, Native American music
230. Cowboy D. — Old English aftershave, Old English body wash
231. Wayne W. — Old English aftershave, long-sleeved flannel shirt (XL), solid-color T-shirts (XL)
232. David M. — painting canvas, crossword puzzle books, Domino’s Pizza gift card