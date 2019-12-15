In a yearly tradition that spans nearly four decades, Tribune readers can once more help fulfill the wishes of 271 residents of nursing homes and adult family homes in the region this holiday season.
Helen Wilks and Ellen Smith, sisters who are longtime Lewiston residents, and their families, in cooperation with the Lewiston Tribune, sponsor an annual drive to obtain gifts for residents in need. They ask Tribune readers to adopt one or more of these residents for the holidays. This will be the 37th year they have worked together on this project.
Anyone wishing to give a gift may select a name and gift from the numbered list below and bring it to the Lewiston Tribune between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The gifts must be new and must be received at the Tribune by 5 p.m. Friday.
The Tribune office is at 505 Capital St. in Lewiston.
Each gift should be wrapped and tagged with the name of the recipient, the recipient’s number and the item enclosed. A separate tag should include the recipient’s name, number and the donor’s name. Wilks estimates every person on the wish list receives at least five gifts.
The Wilks and Smith families will pick up the gifts from the Tribune, organize and distribute them to the recipients before Christmas.
1. L.C. (M) — black socks (L), candy, cookies, undershirts (white, XL), popcorn tin
2. J.L. (M) — Cheez Whiz, Ritz Crackers, gum, popcorn tin
3. H.H. (F) — fuzzy socks, elastic-waist pants (10 petite), Kleenex, candy
4. A.C. (F) — pullover night gown (S), Kleenex, sugar-free candy
5. F.M. (F) — hard candy, cookies, fuzzy socks, lotion, powder
6. V.W. (F) — deodorant (pleasant scent), Kleenex, candy
7. W.L. (M) — cookies, pudding, canned and dried apricots, candy (orange slices, gumdrops), popcorn tin
8. M.G. (F) — hard candy, fuzzy socks, scented lotions, powder, Kleenex
9. A.O. (F) — candy, powder, scented lotions, Kleenex, popcorn tin
10. D.B. (M) — card games, board games, long johns (XL), watch, 2020 calendar
11. M.G. (F) — Christian music CDs, Christian movies, knit sweaters (2X), sneakers (10½), shampoo, conditioner
12. C.R. (M) — turtleneck shirts (XL, 100 percent cotton), handkerchiefs, white undershirts (XL), bluejeans (33-34), wool socks, Tootsie Roll candy
13. T.J. (F) — elastic-waist pants (XL), watch, fuzzy socks, sugar-free candy, shirts (XL)
14. Q.G. (F) — flannel nightgown (XL), sneakers (8½ wide), scented shampoo, conditioner, popcorn tin, chocolate candy, assorted teas
15. R.R. (M) — watch, wool socks, Hershey’s chocolate bars, soft and fuzzy blanket
16. E.G. (M) — colored T-shirts (4X), pajama pants, sweatpants with pockets (4X or 46-29), stocking cap, sugar-free hot cocoa, electric radio/CD player (plug-in, not battery-operated)
17. L.N. (F) — sweatpants (S), CDs of John Conlee music, watch, candy
18. T.H. (M) — coloring books and markers, socks with funky designs, Disney DVDs, art/craft supplies
19. K.D. (M) — watch, Dallas Cowboys zip-up hooded sweatshirt, CD player with headphones, candy, Pepsi
20. J.H. (M) — socks, popcorn tins, Diet Mountain Dew, chocolate candies, deodorant
21. D.S. (M) — diet cola, socks, popcorn tins, chocolates, deodorant
22. M.H. (M) — chocolates, popcorn tins, socks, diet cola, deodorant
23. S.B. (F) — elastic-waist pants (40 or XL), candy, Kleenex, scented lotions
24. J.C. (F) — heavy sweaters, Kleenex, short nightgown (L), candy
25. D.C. (F) — large-print word search puzzles, Kleenex, nightgowns (L), candy, fuzzy socks
26. M.D. (F) — shirts (M), light zip-up hooded sweatshirts and sweaters (M), candy, hair accessories
27. M.H. (F) — button-up shirts (M), fuzzy socks, candy, scented lotions
28. E.L.(F) — scented lotions, Kleenex, assorted teas, fuzzy socks, tea cookies
29. L.M. (F) — sweatshirts (S), Kleenex, fuzzy socks, scented lotion, sweaters and light jackets (S)
30. J.M. (F) — soft candy, fuzzy blanket, sweatpants (L), powder, scented lotions
31. E.O. (F) — candy, pajamas (XL), fuzzy socks, cookies, large-piece jigsaw puzzle
32. S.R. (F) — chocolate candy, pajamas (S), fuzzy socks, stuffed animals (dogs)
33. B.S. (F) — fuzzy socks, scented lotions, candy, magazines
34. R.S. (M) — magazines, large-piece jigsaw puzzle, candy, cookies
35. S.T. (F) — candy, hair ties, sweatpants and sweatshirts (L), pajama pants (L)
36. V.W. (F) — scented lotions, chocolates, powder, Kleenex
37. L.W. (F) — sugar-free candy, Kleenex, powder, scented lotions, fuzzy socks
38. B.F. (F) — house slippers (men’s 10-11), Pantene shampoo and conditioner, chocolate candy bars
39. K.B. (F) — house slippers (8), country-western music CDs, Cetaphil lotion, chocolate (no nuts)
40. M.H. (F) — blue leggings (L), black turtleneck (M), Diet Pepsi
41. N.L.H. — sweatshirt (men’s XL tall), sweatpants (XL), egg crate topper for twin bed
42. Denise — hooded sweatshirt (2X), sweatpants (XL petite), Diet Pepsi, microwave popcorn
43. Arvid — hankerchiefs, colored pocket T-shirt (M), 2020 calendar, microwave popcorn
44. Chuck — Asics tennis shoes (10, white), Milky Way mini candy bars, Folgers instant coffee
45. E.L. — men’s hooded sweatshirt (2X tall), men’s sweatpants (2X tall), chocolate, pens, writing notebooks
46. Kevin — colored T-shirt with religious quotes (5X), sugar-free candy, cologne, religious books and CDs
47. E.M. — winter coat (XL), Folgers instant coffee, hooded sweatshirt (L)
48. Larry — winter vest (4X), fudge, gloves (XL)
49. Mat S. — Tetris game for Game Boy, beef jerky, sweatpants (S), Capri Sun drinks
50. Mike — sketching pencils (no charcoal), sketching paper, Folgers instant coffee, creamer, black or blue sweatpants (L)
51. Norman — western magazines (used is OK), DVD rack, two-piece long johns (M)
52. Rick — T-shirts with sports logos (2X), Diet Pepsi, multi-blade razors
53. C.T. — alcohol-free Scope mouthwash, electric razor, 2020 calendar
54. Kristi — lifelike baby doll with birth certificate, Top Ramen (chicken flavor), AAA batteries, hairbrush
55. Mariah — adult coloring books, colored pencils, instant cocoa, earrings
56. Niki — leggings (M, print), push-up bra (32A), mascara and black eye liner pencil
57. Rachel — sports bras (38C, front snap), men’s hiking boots with good tread (8½), Little Debbie Zebra Cakes
58. K.K.— scented lotions, body sprays, twin bed comforter (pink or purple), scarf
59. R.T. — women’s body spray, facial scrub, stocking cap, gloves, women’s coat (2X)
60. Andy — Seahawks hat, men’s crew socks, Pepsi, Snickers candy bar
61. Brandon — cargo pants (38X32, zippered), ankle socks (13), beef jerky, stick deodorant
62. Colt — Pepsi, jeans (38X30), tube socks, warm winter gloves
63. David — instant cocoa, chocolate, warm winter gloves and hat
64. James — miniature candy bars, sweatpants (L), T-shirts (L, white), men’s 3 in 1 body wash
65. Jonathan — chocolate, snack crackers, 2020 calendar, black stocking cap, black winter gloves
66. Nick — chocolate-covered raisins, tube socks, winter gloves, stocking cap
67. Randy — baseball cap or stocking cap and coffee mug (all Denver Broncos-themed), trout-fishing tackle and PowerBait, electric beard trimmer
68. Robert — chocolate-covered cherries, cat food (9Lives wet and dry), sweatshirt (M)
69. Bailey — hooded sweatshirts (3X), stocking cap, beef jerky
70. Angela — sports bras (2X), men’s hooded sweatshirt (XL), crew socks, Slim Jim sticks
71. Chrystal — coconut-lime lotion from Bath & Body Works, chocolate, smoky blue men’s sweatshirt (3X)
72. Patty — adult coloring books, colored pencils, jeans (12, petite), eyeshadow (any color)
73. Therese — hooded sweatshirt (L), sweatpants (L), bracelet
74. Trudy — women’s sweatshirt (2X tall), Double Stuf Oreo cookies, crewsocks
75. Jenny — hot pink sweatshirt (XL), 2020 calendar, instant hot cocoa
76. Cameron — Twizzlers, gray or black sweatpants (XL), sports-themed T-shirts or sweatshirts (XL), hair gel
77. Dan M. — men’s shoes (9½), crew socks, jeans (40X32), chocolate
78. James — jeans (48X30), sweatshirts (3X), chocolate, Coca-Cola
79. Glenn — T-shirts (3X), boxer shorts (XL), wool tube socks, sweatpants (2X), chocolate
80. Jared — sweatpants (XL), shirts (3X), boxer shorts (XL), tennis shoes (10), chocolate-covered cherries
81. Jeff — sweatpants (XL), long-sleeved sweatshirt (XL), chocolate
82. Ken — winter boots (11½), Pepsi, winter coat (3X)
83. Brian — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (L), instant cocoa, 2020 calendar
84. Danny — winter coat (2X), winter gloves, jeans (36X34)
85. S.W. — small bookshelf, jeans (34X34), boxer shorts (L)
86. Steffanie — Poligrip denture adhesive, nail polish and remover, makeup mirror, CD player
87. Marlene — Diet Pepsi, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, elastic-waist jeans (22), handheld electronic solitaire game
88. Pat M. — women’s flannel pajamas (XL tall), wool socks, Kleenex, stationery, women’s sweatpants and sweatshirt (XL tall)
89. Bonnie — sweatshirt and sweatpants (XL), sports bra (L), 7 Up, orange juice
90. William L. — sweatshirts (3X tall), sweatpants (XL), Hershey’s chocolate bar, notebooks, pens
91. Chris — granola bars, sandwich bags, card games, slippers (13)
92. Jody — stocking cap, gloves (L), men’s long-sleeved shirts (M), box of chocolates
93. Dean — heavy hooded sweatshirt (2X), colored pocket T-shirt (2X), sweatpants (L), fruit pies
94. Gerald — prune juice, potato chips, flannel shirts (L), long underwear (34-36)
95. Jerry — jeans (40X36), T-shirts (2X tall), tube socks, aftershave, CD boombox, rock ’n’ roll CDs
96. Kenny R. — jeans (36X34), shirts (L), Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Diet Dr. Pepper
97. Mike B. — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (L), old-fashioned doughnuts, Pepsi
98. Murray — sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (XL), tube socks, Speed Stick deodorant, stocking cap, chocolate
99. Wayne — jeans (31X31), T-shirts (M), Irish Spring bar soap, winter hat and gloves
100. Aleta — black shorts with pockets (4X), button-front flannel shirt (5X), light jacket (5X)
101. Frances — chocolate, Avon jewelry, cardigan sweater (L), 2020 calendar
102. Tamra — chocolates, ankle socks, long robe (2X)
103. Vanessa — doll with hair, body spray, long-sleeved T-shirts (XL)
104. Jentzen — T-shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), candy bars, scented body wash, teddy bear
105. Terri — sweatshirt (XL), shirt (XL), pants (XL), chocolate, Pepsi
106. Sarah — pajamas (2X), fingernail polish and remover, leggings (3X), sweatshirt (3X)
107. Ernestine — CD player, gloves, hooded sweatshirt (2X), box of chocolates
108. D.H. — electric razor, men’s jeans (36X34), AM/FM radio/CD player, chocolate
109. Andrew — stocking cap, gloves, Walkman CD player, long underwear set (2X)
110. Chris — stocking cap, gloves, socks, 2020 calendar, microwave popcorn
111. Mat — sweatpants (XL), T-shirt (XL), chocolate, microwave popcorn
112. Ben — root beer, boombox CD player, sweatpants (XL), hooded sweatshirt (XL)
113. Joe B — stocking cap, sweatpants (XL), chocolate
114. Josh — sweatpants (L), ankle socks, sweatshirt (XL), chocolate
115. Joe W. — colored T-shirts (2X), crew socks, box of chocolates, Pepsi
116. John M. — box of pens, small legal-lined notepads for writing, overalls (54X32)
117. Larry — jacket (XL), Snickers, wristwatch
118. Jeff — pocket T-shirts (3X), pens, spiral notebook
119. John E. — stocking cap, gloves, toothbrush, toothpaste, long johns set (XL)
120. Michael — coat (2X), shoes (12), crew socks, shirts (3X), jeans (40X32)
121. Tim — long-sleeved T-shirt (L), sweatpants (M), winter coat (L)
122. Tracy — winter gloves, stocking cap, slippers (12), 2020 calendar
123. Theresa — colored pencils, sketch pad, playing cards, chocolate
124. Kay — warm blanket, adult coloring books, colored pencils, yarn
125. Nancy — adult coloring books, colored pencils, stationery, envelopes, purple lap blanket, leggings (L)
126. S.S. — quilted blanket (twin size), toothbrush, toothpaste, sweatpants (XL), sweatshirts (XL)
127. Bev — large fuzzy blanket, adult coloring books, colored pencils, yarn
128. Kim — sweats outfit (L), fuzzy slippers (L), adult coloring book, colored pencils, playing cards
129. Terri — 2020 calendar, fuzzy pajamas (L), Diet Coke, yarn
130. Irene — leggings (XL), sweatshirts (XL), soft cookies, soft chocolates, yarn
131. Marleen — pajamas (L), mixed nuts, candy, yarn
132. Jack — throw blanket, sweatpants (L), cookies, microwave popcorn
133. David — instant coffee, miniature candy bars, snap-front flannel shirts (M)
134. Roberta — XL pajamas, XL sweat pants, chocolate, instant cocoa, yarn
135. Kay R. — hair clips, sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M)
136. Betty M. — black sweatpants (4X), pullover shirts (3X), wireless TV headphones
137. Bev Mc. — Diet Coke, radio/CD player, country music CDs
138. Jan H. — cardigan sweater (L), thermal tops and bottoms (L), cotton gloves (M)
139. Lila R. — book of postage stamps, 2020 calendar, body lotion
140. Betty W. — pullover tops (2X), sweatpants (3X), large writing notebook, adult coloring books, colored pencils
141. Toni C. — shorts (5X), 100-count multicolored gel pens, sweatshirt (5X)
142. Pat R. — card stock paper, stickers, book of postage stamps
143. Julie P. — tank tops (M), thermal long johns (L), 2020 calendar, case of bottled water
144. Chris D. — skeins of yarn (yellow), women’s sweatshirts (3X), fuzzy socks (9-11)
145. Debbie H. — sweatshirts (2X), pajamas (2X), 100-count multicolored gel pens
146. Frances F. — women’s sweatshirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), white ankle socks, slippers (9-11), 2020 calendar
147. May M. — pullover tops (3X), sweatpants (3X), body powder, body lotion
148. Ruth E. — sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M), ankle socks, soft blanket (twin size)
149. Shelly U. — 2020 calendar (Betty Boop themed), body lotions, body wash
150. Joann C. — 2020 calendar (Elvis Presley themed), soft blanket (Elvis Presley themed), Pepsi 12-pack, hanging shoe rack
151. Lue W. — women’s tops (2X), black sweatpants (2X), soft stuffed dog or cat
152. Nancy B. — 2020 calendar, Diet Dr. Pepper
153. Nora W. — lotion, body powder, 2020 calendar (scenic themed), soft stuffed cat
154. Bonnie L. — sweater (5X), necklace of large beads, barrettes for hair, 2020 calendar (angel themed)
155. Cammi W. — women’s sweatshirts (5X), sweatpants (5X), illustrated Bible (King James, large print)
156. Carol W.— fuzzy socks (7-8), hooded sweatshirt (M), nightgown (M)
157. Connie L. — velvet pictures to color, shampoo, conditioner, jigsaw puzzles (20- to 50-piece), soft stuffed animals
158. Flo A. — dreamcatcher, cardigan sweater (M), soft blanket (twin size)
159. Wendy C. — radio/CD player, CD of Handel’s “Messiah,” DVD of “A Christmas Carol,” writing journal, fine-point ballpoint pens
160. Marge F. — Pepsi 12-pack, perfume, pullover top (2X)
161. Jean B. — Jergens body lotions, ankle socks (white), pajamas (M)
162. Dot H. — women’s pants (16-18), pullover tops (2X), soft stuffed animals
163. Pat K. — women’s flannel shirts (L, long-sleeved), black womens sweatpants (XL), soft blanket (twin size)
164. Millie D. — sweatshirt (XL), sweatpants (XL), soft cookies, mini cans of Pepsi (eight-pack)
165. Hellen E. — large soft blanket, 2020 calendar, body lotion, body powder
166. Lisa L. — large soft blanket, pullover tops (L), soft stuffed animal
167. Walt D. — aftershave lotion, body wash, colored T-shirts (L), sweatpants (L), sweatshirts (L)
168. Farris D. — sweatpants (5X), long-sleeved shirts (5X), electric razor, aftershave lotion
169. Bob C. — aftershave lotion, sweatpants (XL tall), colored T-shirts (XL), western-style snap-front shirts (XL tall, long-sleeved)
170. Terry H. — men’s T-shirts (L), flannel shirts (L), men’s white tube socks (8-10), men’s body wash, aftershave lotion
171. Mike C. — sweatpants (2X), colored T-shirts (2X), white socks (12-15), soft stuffed bear
172. Warren H. — sweatpants (4X tall), colored T-shirts(4X tall), aftershave lotion, cologne, body wash
173. Ken W. — slippers (11-13), flannel shirts (XL tall), soft blanket (American Indian themed)
174. John C. — sweatpants (L), colored T-shirts (L), body wash, large soft blanket
175. Walt A. — white and colored T-shirts (L), sweatpants (L), long-sleeved flannel shirts (L)
176. Ed H. — flannel shirts (L), colored T-shirts (L), cologne
177. Frank S. — long-sleeved flannel shirts (3X), colored T-shirts (3X), sweatpants (2X), pow wow music
178. Earl C. — white and colored T-shirts (4X), sweatpants (4X), loose-fit pants (4X)
179. Bill W. — white socks (8-10), electric razor, box of soft chocolates
180. Tom T. — jogging pants (M), word search puzzles, colored T-shirts (L), box of soft chocolates
181. Walt W. — colored T-shirts (M), cologne, box of soft chocolates
182. Virginia — shirts (L), pants (L), socks (L)
183. Janice — decorative winter socks (L)
184. Gutrie — slipper socks (L), shirts (L), pants (L), jackets (L)
185. Marilyn — pajamas (M), socks (L)
186. Ed — shirts (L), shirts (L), sweatpants (L), sweatshirt (L)
187. Edna — romance novels (paperback, large type), Chapstick
188. Cathy — shirts (L), stretchy pants (L)
189. Judy — flannel shirts (XL), leggings (XL), ankle socks (M), sugar-free candy
190. Harold — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), long tube socks (XL)
191. Jan — cat toys
192. Billie — nightgowns (XL), shirts (XL), stretchy pants (XL)
193. Mary — slippers (7), pajamas (L)
194. Ray — body wash, socks (XL), pajamas (XL)
195. John — white T-shirts (XL), suspenders, pajamas (XL)
196. Bridget — socks (L), slippers (9½), tennis shoes (9½)
197. Jean — ankle socks (L), slippers (L)
198. Don — cloth handkerchiefs, pajamas (XL), slippers (12)
199. Jack — Skoal smokeless tobacco (classic straight long cut)
200. Arnold — blanket (Spongebob Squarepants themed), long socks (L)
201. Mary — slippers (L), pajamas (L), soft blanket
202. Geraldine — pajamas (L), slippers (9)
203. Phyllis — slipper socks (L), sweatpants (L)
204. Jean — soft blanket
205. Mary — socks (L), slippers (L), pajamas (M, 3 pairs)
206. Rose — crafting items, jewelry
207. Della — socks (M), pajamas (M), slippers (8)
208. Doris — tennis shoes (10)
209. Pat — socks (M), slippers (8), pajamas (M)
210. Lorraine — socks (10), slippers (10)
211. Lloyd — sweatpants (L), shirts (L)
212. Elaine — coat (M), socks (L), pajamas (M)
213. Walter — socks (L), pajamas (L), slippers (L)
214. Karen — shirts (L), stretchy pants (L), socks (L)
215. John — sweatpants (M), shirts (M)
216. Helen — shirts (L), pants (L), pajamas (L), slippers (L)
217. Madonna — shirts (L), pants (L), pajamas (L), slippers (L)
218. Irma — shirts (M), pants (M), socks (M), pajamas (M)
219. Jo — pajamas (M), slippers (M), socks (M), adult coloring books, colored pencils
220. Stella — shirts (M), pants (M), socks (M), pajamas (M)
221. Guyla — pajamas (XL), slippers (L), socks (L)
222. Marlene B. — wallet, pants (5X), word search puzzles, adult coloring books, Diet Coke, sugar-free candy, books
223. Gloria — beading supplies, adult coloring books, radio, shirts (L), sweatpants (L)
224. Brocia — sweatpants (2X), sweatshirts (2X), socks, perfume, sensory items
225. Terry — shirts (2X, Disney themed), purse, lotions, socks
226. Jeanie — sweat outfits (XL), lotion, sound machine, socks, pajamas (XL)
227. Marion — slipper socks, shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), body spray, lotion
228. Wayne — Mountain Dew, socks, T-shirts (XL, car themed), sweatpants (XL), body spray
229. Suzie — shirts (XL), pants (XL), socks, perfume, lotion, wallet purse, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
230. Lori T. — Diet Pepsi, sugar-free candy, perfume, Bible (large print), variety puzzle books (large print)
231. Bessie — sweater (XL), pants (L), socks, Diet Pepsi, high-top shoes (7), nonskid booties
232. Susan H. — socks, tops (XL), hair accessories, perfume, lotion, adult coloring books, colored pencils, shampoo, conditioner
233. Dotty — tops (2X), pants (2X), snacks, hair accessories, socks, perfume, lotion
234. Linda — wallet purse, socks, sugar-free candy, nightgowns (L), perfume
235. VeElla — flannel pajamas (S), shirts (S), pants (S), adult coloring books, colored pencils, perfume
236. Dale W. — flannel shirts (2X), socks, body spray, hand-held electronic casino game
237. Brad — shirts (XL), pants (XL), baseball caps, sound machine, body spray, socks
238. Bob L. — red licorice, shirts (2X), jacket (2X), Seattle Seahawks decor, socks, body spray
239. Mary L. — sweatshirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), tea bags, lotion, body spray
240. Don H. — body spray, cowboy hat, shirts with pockets (XL), sweatpants (XL)
241. David K. — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), body spray, lotion, socks
242. Lorry — shirts (M), shorts (M), adult coloring books, colored pencils, perfume, lotion, sugar-free snacks
243. Fred — candy, Gatorade, puzzles, sunflower seeds, socks, lotion, body spray
244. Tilly — fuzzy socks (L), soft blanket, button-front shirts (XL), perfume, lotion
245. Larry K. — stretchy pullover shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), lotion, body spray, socks
246. Robbie — Diet Pepsi/Diet Coke, beading supplies, lotion, perfume, soft blanket
247. Deylnn — shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), nonskid socks, body spray, coat (3X)
248. Debbie — radio, shirts (XL), pants (XL), socks, body spray, lotion, soft blanket
249. Edith — long-sleeved shirts (S), slacks (S), sweaters (S), perfume, socks
250. Mary C. — warm coat (M), sweaters (M), hats, fingerless gloves
251. Dorene — pajamas (XL), shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), perfume, lotion
252. Marlene T. — sweatpants (M), sweatshirts (M), sound machine, lotion, perfume
253. Lori A. — shirts (XL), pants (XL), sweaters (XL), socks, hair accessories, puzzle books
254. Larry G. — books by Louis L’Amour, shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), overalls (XL), socks, body spray, handheld radio
255. Berry — coat (XL), sweatshirts (XL), hat, gloves (XL), body spray
256. Von — women’s long-sleeved turtleneck shirts (XL), perfume, lotion, puzzles, sugar-free candy
257. Donald T. — shirts (L), hand-held radio, games, body spray
258. James — flannel shirt (M), sweater (M), body spray
259. Lyle — shirts (L), Seattle Seahawks decor, socks, body spray
260. Susan T. — mystery novels, shirts (2X), cardigan sweaters (2X), perfume, socks, lotion
261. Gene — shirts (L), sweatpants (L), plain white shoes (11½), body spray
262. Ruth — adult coloring books, colored pencils, perfume, socks, shirts (2X), sweaters (2X), snacks
263. Paul — dog coat (S), body spray, dog treats, board games, lotion, soft blanket
264. Frank — sweaters (2X), warm jacket (2X), sweatpants (2X), fingerless gloves, hat, body spray
265. Ellen P. — shirts (M), pants (M), hairpins, comb, perfume, sound machine
266. Mike U. — soft Seattle Seahawks blanket, Seahawks decor, shirts (M), pants (M)
267. Dennis — long-sleeved shirts (XL), pants (XL), body spray, snacks
268. Phyllis K. — shirts (3X), sweatpants (3X), radio, perfume, purse, socks
269. Clyde — shorts (4X), shirts (4X), dot-to-dot books, body spray, lotion, soft snacks
270. Binx — shirts (XL), sweatpants (XL), shorts (XL), sweaters (XL), body spray, socks
271. Rick — shirts (2X), sweatpants (2X), sugar-free candy, body spray, shaving cream, toothpaste