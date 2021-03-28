Many cultures around the world celebrate spring with beautiful festivals, welcoming the warmth and the new life that it brings. The United States has its own springtime festival, too.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival is the biggest springtime festival in the U.S. and is held in Washington, D.C., for four weeks. Besides welcoming spring and the beautiful cherry blossoms that bloom around the city, the festival also commemorates friendship.
Back in 1912, Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gifted the city of Washington, D.C., with 3,000 Japanese cherry trees to honor the friendship between Japan and the United States. The first lady, Helen Taft, and Iwa Chinda, the wife of the Japanese ambassador at the time, directed the planting in the Tidal Basin, one of the most photographed parts of the city to this day.
The National Cherry Blossom Festival began in 1927 and is now is almost 100 years old. Hosting performers from Japan and the U.S., it remains a gesture of friendship and international goodwill.
This year, some of the festival’s activities will be held virtually on the festival’s website. This year’s peak bloom is expected to be around April 2-5, and the festival continues through April 11.
A special online National Cherry Blossom Festival Celebration Show will debut Apil 9 on the festival website, nationalcherryblossomfestival.org, which also includes information about all the events as well as images.
