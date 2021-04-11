Block that kick!

With Shadle Park backed up near its own endzone, the Clarkston special teams defense furiously looks to block the punt of Andrew Jensen late in the fourth quarter of a Greater Spokane League game on Friday night in Clarkston. Jensen was able to cleanly get the punt off. Shadle Park beat Clarkston, 26-13.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region