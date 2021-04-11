Block that kick!

With Shadle Park backed up near its own endzone, the Clarkston special teams defense furiously looks to block the punt of Andrew Jensen late in the fourth quarter of a Greater Spokane League game on Friday night in Clarkston. Jensen was able to cleanly get the punt off. Shadle Park beat Clarkston, 26-13.

