Blast from the Past / 1992: Learning to be safe hunters

A group of young, would-be hunters, armed with mock shotguns, step to the firing line during their walk through a “Shoot; Don’t Shoot” course in this Bill Loftus photo published in the Sept. 17, 1992, Tribune Outdoors section. The youngsters were participating in a Youth Hunting Clinic held the previous weekend in the Tammany Habitat Management Unit above Hells Gate State Park, south of Lewiston. In the accompanying story, also by Loftus, he describes the course where the youths were presented with several hunting hypothetical situations and asked by Rick Cooper, “Would you shoot?” Cooper, enforcement technician for the Idaho Fish and Game Department’s Lewiston regional office, praised the group of youngsters for sharp eyes and safety consciousness on the course. There were 35 boys and girls who attended the clinic. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.