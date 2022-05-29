We know who’s batting cleanup

A Georgia Gwinnett player finds himself in an unusual starting lineup as players and kids line up along the fence for a photo before the start of the NAIA World Series Kids Clinic on Thursday.

 August Frank

Photo by AUGUST FRANK of the Tribune

