Big Picture - Genesee shadows.jpg

After a windy and rainy practice, the sun comes out and creates long shadows from the Genesee baseball team as they group up to talk to their coach before heading out on the field again, on Wednesday in Genesee.

 August Frank

After a windy and rainy practice, the sun comes out and creates long shadows from the Genesee baseball team as they group up to talk to their coach before heading out on the field again, on Wednesday in Genesee.

Tags