Washington State Cougars defensive end Ron Stone Jr. (10) celebrates with fans and teammates while holding the Apple Cup following their victory over the University of Washington Friday night at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The win ended a 7-game losing streak against the Huskies in the rivalry.
Big Picture: Tasting victory
- Photo by Zach Wilkinson of the Tribune
