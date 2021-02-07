Out among the Clouds

Galina Cherkasova, of Moscow, takes a picture of a cloud inversion covering the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday morning from the top of the Lewiston Hill.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

