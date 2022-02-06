Big Picture - Snow tracks.jpg

People walk down the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Thursday morning following a Wednesday night snowstorm that saw around three inches falling on the valley.

 August Frank

Photo by August Frank of the Tribune

