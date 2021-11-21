Washington State Cougars defensive back Alphonse Oywak (19) jumps across the field while running out with the rest of his team for the last home game of the season under the lights, flames and fog of Martin Stadium in Pullman on Friday night. The Cougars defeated Arizona 44-18 for their sixth victory of the season, earning them bowl eligibility.
Big Picture
Big Picture: Lights, flame and fog
- Photo by AUGUST FRANK of the Tribune
-
-
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.