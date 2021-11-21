Lights, flame and fog

 August Frank/Tribune

Washington State Cougars defensive back Alphonse Oywak (19) jumps across the field while running out with the rest of his team for the last home game of the season under the lights, flames and fog of Martin Stadium in Pullman on Friday night. The Cougars defeated Arizona 44-18 for their sixth victory of the season, earning them bowl eligibility.

