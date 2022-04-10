Big Picture - Kicking up dirt.jpg

 Austin Johnson

Flag bearers carrying sponsor flags for the 80th annual Asotin County Fair & Hells Canyon Rodeo kick up a heavy cloud of dust Wednesday as they circle the rodeo arena in Asotin during a practice ride. The fair and rodeo will return to Asotin April 22-24 after a two-year hiatus.