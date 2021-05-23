Jumping for joy

Emma Butler, 13, and Sarge leap over some barriers as they perform a Traditional Jumping Demonstration at the end of year celebration for the Hearts that Heal Riding School in Kamiah on Friday.

 August Frank/Tribune

