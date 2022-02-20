The Lapwai High School girls basketball team poses for a photo at midcourt following their 63-37 victory over Prairie High School of Cottonwood in the 2022 Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament championship game Saturday afternoon at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
featured
Big Picture: Idaho state champs
- Photo by ZACH WILKINSON of the Tribune
-
- Updated
- Comments
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region