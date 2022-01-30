Here for the cheer

Lewiston students cheer as they are announced the winners of the spirit competition and thus claim the Golden Throne following the boys’ game in the Golden Throne basketball game Friday at the Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College. Lewiston won the spirit award 115-113. The schools’ fans raised a combined $4,600 apiece for the four charities: suicide prevention, the Jackson Baldwin Pay it Forward Foundation, the Sobotta family and the United Way.

 August Frank/Tribune

