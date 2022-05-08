Animal rescue advocate Marsha Burns bottle feeds a 13-day-old yellow tabby kitten on the front porch of her Clarkston home Thursday morning. Burns and her husband Craig, both affiliated with Zeus’s Friends Lost and Found Pet Network, are currently caring for three kittens from the Helping Hands Humane Society in Lewiston until the kittens are old enough to be adopted.
Big Picture: Feeding time
- Photo by Austin Johnson of the Tribune
