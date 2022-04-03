Qui’ets’sah Bighead, of Worley, Idaho, dances with pride to the songs and drums of his heritage at the University of Idaho Tutxinmepu Powwow held Saturday in the Central Credit Union Arena on the Moscow campus. Bighead is a member of the Coeur d’Alene and Northern Cheyenne tribes.
Big Picture: Dancing with pride
- Photo by Austin Johnson of the Tribune
