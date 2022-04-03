Dancing with pride

Qui’ets’sah Bighead, of Worley, Idaho, dances with pride to the songs and drums of his heritage at the University of Idaho Tutxinmepu Powwow held Saturday in the Central Credit Union Arena on the Moscow campus. Bighead is a member of the Coeur d’Alene and Northern Cheyenne tribes.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

