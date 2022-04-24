John Grittner of Spokane tucks and rolls in cloud of dust and chaos after testing his cowboy grit atop Payner. Grittner’s ride came during the second section of competitive bull riding Friday at the Hells Canyon Rodeo Arena during the 80th annual Asotin County Fair in Asotin.
Big Picture: Chaos in a cloud of dust
- Photo by Austin Johnson of the Tribune
