Chaos in a cloud of dust

John Grittner, of Spokane, tucks and rolls in cloud of dust and chaos after testing his cowboy grit atop Payner during the second section of competitive bull riding in the Hells Canyon Rodeo Arena at the 80th annual Asotin County Fair in Asotin Friday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

John Grittner of Spokane tucks and rolls in cloud of dust and chaos after testing his cowboy grit atop Payner. Grittner’s ride came during the second section of competitive bull riding Friday at the Hells Canyon Rodeo Arena during the 80th annual Asotin County Fair in Asotin.

Tags

Recommended for you