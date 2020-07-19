Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 11 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
4. “A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor” by Hank Green
5 “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
6. “Sex and Vanity” by Kevin Kwan
7. “The Summer House” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
8. “Memoirs and Misinformation” by Jim Carrey and Dana Vachon
9. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
10. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” by John Bolton
2. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
3. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
5. “Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” by Joanna Gaines
6. “Separated: Inside an American Tragedy” by Jacob Soboroff
7. “Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World” by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss
8. “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
9. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson
10. “Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers” by Russell Brunson
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
3. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. “Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
5. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
6. “For the Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
7. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
8. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
9. “Say So,” Doja Cat featuring Nicki Minaj
10. “Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
COUNTRY
1. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
2. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
3. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
4. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
5. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
6. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie & Tae
8. “I Love My Country,” Florida Georgia Line
9. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
10. “Here And Now,” Kenny Chesney
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Your Eyes Tell,” Bts
2. “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady,” Kid Cudi and Eminem
3. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
4. “Good Times Roll,” Jimmie Allen and Nelly
5. “Come & Go,” Juice Wrld and Marshmello
6. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
7. “The Journey (Outro),” Bts
8. “Calling (Intro),” Bts
9. “Rockstar,” DaBaby
10. “Be Like That,” Kane Brown, Swae Lee, Khalid
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “For The Night,” Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby
3. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
5. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
6. “Party Girl,” StaySolidRocky
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “The Woo,” Pop Smoke featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch
9. “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat),” Jawsh 685
10. “We Paid,” Lil Baby featuring 42 Dugg
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 6 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Trolls World Tour”
2. “Force of Nature”
3. “Becky”
4. “The Invisible Man”
5. “The Hunt”
6. “Sonic the Hedgehog”
7. “Bad Boys for Life”
8. “Proximity”
9. “Bloodshot”
10. “The Call of the Wild”