Best Sellers

Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Sept. 28 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
2. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
3. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)
4. “Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent” by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)
5. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
6. “The Oracle” by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)
7. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)
8. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
9. “The Titanic Secret” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Inside Out” by Demi Moore (Harper)
2. “The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)
3. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
4. “Over the Top” by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)
5. “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller (Viking)
6. “Exonerated” by Dan Bongino (Post Hill Press)
7. “Super Attractor” by Gabrielle Bernstein (Hay House)
8. “The Ride of a Lifetime” by Robert Iger (Random House)
9. “Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden (Metropolitan)
10. “Stories That Stick” by Kindra Hall (HarperCollins Leadership)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
4. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
5. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
6. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
7. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
8. “Circles,” Post Malone
9. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
10. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “I Don’t Know About You,” Chris Lane
3. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
4. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
5. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
6. “Living,” Dierks Bentley
7. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
8. “Prayed For You,” Matt Stell
9. “Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs
10. “One Man Band,” Old Dominion
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Memories,” Maroon 5
3. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
4. “Circles,” Post Malone
5. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
6. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
7. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
8. “Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
9. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
10. “Beautiful People,” Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Sept. 26 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Circles,” Post Malone
2. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
3. “Saint-Tropez,” Post Malone
4. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
5. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
6. “Take What You Want,” Post Malone featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott
7. “Enemies,” Post Malone featuring DaBaby
8. “Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Post Malone
9. “223’s,” YNW Melly featuring 9lokknine
10. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 23 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Aladdin” (2019), Disney
2. “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” Fox
3. “Shaft” (2019), Warner
4. “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” Lionsgate
5. “Anna” (2019), Lionsgate
6. “Yesterday,” Universal
7. “Child’s Play” (2019), Fox
8. “Men in Black: International,” Sony
9. “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” Universal
10. “Ma” (2019), Universal