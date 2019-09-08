Best Sellers

Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 31 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
2. “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)
3. “The Dark Side” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
4. “The Inn” by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)
5. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
6. “The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)
7. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
8. “Outfox” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)
9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
10. “The Bitterroots” by C.J. Box (Minotaur)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Radicals, Resistance and Revenge” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)
2. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
3. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
5. “Thank You For My Service” by Mat Best, Ross Patterson and Nils Parker (Bantam)
6. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
7. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
8. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)
9. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
10. “Everything Is F---ed” by Mark Manson (Harper)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
3. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
4. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
5. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
6. “Ran$om,” Lil Tecca
7. “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake
8. “Talk,” Khalid
9. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
10. “Lover,” Taylor Swift
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
3. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
4. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
5. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
6. “All To Myself,” Dan and Shay
7. “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” Justin Moore
8. “Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean
9. “One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
10. “Soon You’ll Get Better,” Taylor Swift featuring Dixie Chicks
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
2. “Circles,” Post Malone
3. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
4. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
5. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
6. “Good as Hell,” Lizzo
7. “Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
8. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
9. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
10. “Lover,” Taylor Swift
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 29 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Lover,” Taylor Swift
2. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
3. “The Man,” Taylor Swift
4. “Cruel Summer,” Taylor Swift
5. “I Forgot That You Existed,” Taylor Swift
6. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
7. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes
8. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
9. “Paper Rings,” Taylor Swift
10. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 26 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” Warner
2. “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” Universal
3. “The Hustle” (2019), Universal
4. “Rocketman,” Paramount
5. “Avengers: Endgame,” Disney
6. “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu,” Warner
7. “A Dog’s Journey,” Universal
8. “Brightburn,” Sony
9. “Long Shot,” Lionsgate
10. “The Curse of La Llorona,” Warner