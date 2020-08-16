Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Aug. 8 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton
2. “1st Case” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts
3. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
4. “The Order” by Daniel Silva
5. “Near Dark” by Brad Thor
6. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
7. “28 Summers” by Elin Hilderbrand
8. “The Silent Wife” by Karin Slaughter
9. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
10. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Live Free or Die” by Sean Hannity
2. “Too Much and Never Enough” by Mary L. Trump
3. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson
4. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
5. “Make Change” by Shaun King
6. “The Answer Is ...” by Alex Trebek
7. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
8. “How to Destroy America in Three Easy Steps” by Ben Shapiro
9. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines
10. “Jesus Politics” by Phil Robertson
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
2. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
3. “Whats Poppin,” Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
4. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
5. “Roses,” Saint Jhn
6. “My Future,” Billie Eilish
7. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8. “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
9. “Go Crazy,” Chris Brown and Young Thug
10. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
COUNTRY
1. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett
2. “Die From A Broken Heart,” Maddie and Tae
3. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
4. “The Bones,” Maren Morris
5. “Hard To Forget,” Sam Hunt
6. “Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen
7. “Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert
8. “Done,” Chris Janson
9. “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Dan and Shay
10. “Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “WAP,” Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. “In the Air Tonight,” Phil Collins
3. “Beers and Sunshine,” Darius Rucker
4. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
5. “One Margarita,” Luke Bryan
6. “Cool Again,” Kane Brown featuring Nelly
7. “Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd
8. “Savage Love” (Laxed - Siren Beat), Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
9. “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
10. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending Aug. 6 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
2. “My Future,” Billie Eilish
3. “Wishing Well,” Juice Wrld
4. “Cardigan,” Taylor Swift
5. “Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
6. “Come and Go,” Juice Wrld with Marshmello
7. “Whats Poppin” (Remix), Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne
8. “The 1,” Taylor Swift
9. “Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles
10. “Blueberry Faygo,” Lil Mosey
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Aug. 3 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Scoob!” Warner
2. “You Should Have Left,” Universal
3. “Deep Blue Sea 3,” Warner
4. “Survive the Night,” Lionsgate
5. “Money Plane,” Quiver
6. “Trolls World Tour,” Universal
7. “Coma” (2020), MPI
8. “The Invisible Man,” Universal
9. “Grand Isle,” Screen Media
10. “Bad Boys for Life,” Sony