Best Sellers

Books
Best-selling books of the week ending July 27 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
3. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
4. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva (Harper)
5. “Star Wars: Thrawn: Treason” by Timothy Zahn (Del Rey)
6. “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
7. “Summer of ’69” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
8. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
9. “City of Girls” by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)
10. “Backlash” by Brad Thor (Atria Books)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Comfort Food Shortcuts” by David Venable (Ballantine)
2. “Unfreedom of the Press” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
3. “The Pioneers” by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)
6. “Three Women” by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)
7. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)
8. “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul” by Bella Thorne (Rare Bird)
9. “American Carnage” by Tim Alberta (Harper)
10. “Justice on Trial” by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
3. “Senorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
4. “Talk,” Khalid
5. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
6. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
7. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone Featuring Young Thug
8. “Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
9. “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee
10. “If I Can’t Have You,” Shawn Mendes
COUNTRY
1. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
2. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
3. “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs
4. “Whiskey Glasses,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Knockin’ Boots,” Luke Bryan
6. “Rumor,” Lee Brice
7. “All To Myself,” Dan and Shay
8. “Girl,” Maren Morris
9. “Rearview Town,” Jason Aldean
10. “Some Of It,” Eric Church
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to www.itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Old Town Road” (Remix), Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
3. “The Git Up,” Blanco Brown
4. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
5. “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
6. “Takeaway,” the Chainsmokers and Illenium featuring Lennon Stella
7. “Someone You Loved,” Lewis Capaldi
8. “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
9. “I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
10. “God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending July 25 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes
2. “Goodbyes,” Post Malone featuring Young Thug
3. “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
4. “Ransom,” Lil Tecca
5. “Money in the Grave,” Drake featuring Rick Ross
6. “Panini,” Lil Nas X
7. “Beautiful People,” Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid
8. “Sunflower,” Post Malone
9. “Suge,” DaBaby
10. “How Do You Sleep?” Sam Smith
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 22 according to the Associated Press.
1. “Shazam!,” Warner
2. “Alita: Battle Angel,” Fox
3. “Hellboy” (2019), Lionsgate
4. “Breakthrough” (2019), Fox
5. “Pet Sematary” (2019), Paramount
6. “Little,” Universal
7. “Dumbo” (2019), Disney
8. “Missing Link,” Fox
9. “Captain Marvel,” Disney
10. “Us,” Universal