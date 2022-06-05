Best Sellers

Books
Best-selling books of the week ending May 28 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “The War of Two Queens” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)
3. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown (Putnam)
4. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
5. “In the Blood” by Jack Carr (Atria)
6. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
7. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
8. “The Summer Place” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
9. “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)
10. “Two Nights in Lisbon” by Chris Pavone (MCD)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Killers” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
3. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brené Brown (Random House)
4. “Endure” by Cameron Hanes (St. Martin’s)
5. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse” (Wizards of the Coast)
6. “Fighting Words Devotional” by Ellie Holcomb (B&H)
7. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
8. “Phil” by Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader)
9. “Created Equal” by Ben Carson (Center Street)
10. “The Cook You Want to Be” by Andy Baraghani (Lorena Jones)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)
2. “Dead Against Her,” by Melinda Leigh, narrated by Christina Traister (Brilliance Audio)
3. “In the Blood,” by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)
4. “The Butcher’s Masquerade,” by Matt Dinniman, narrated by Jeff Hays (Soundbooth Theater)
5. “Reminders of Him,” by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)
6. “Then She Was Gone,” by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Helen Duff (Dreamscape Media, LLC)
7. “The Terminal List,” by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)
8. “Nightwork,” by Nora Roberts, narrated by Will Damron (Macmillan Audio)
9. “Shadow and Bone,” by Leigh Bardugo, performed by Lauren Fortgang (Audible Studios)
10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Alma Cuervo, Julia Whelan and Robin Miles (Simon & Schuster Audio)
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)
2. “Endure,” by Cameron Hanes, narrated by the author, David Goggins, and Joe Rogan (Macmillan Audio)
3. “Finding Me,” by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)
4. “Mythos,” by Stephen Fry, narrated by Stephen Fry (Chronicle Books)
5. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
6. “Greenlights,” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)
7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F----,” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)
8. “Can’t Hurt Me,” by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. “12 Rules for Life,” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)
10. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel A. van der Kolk, narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
3. “Wait For U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems
4. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals
7. “Big Energy,” Latto
8. “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” Harry Styles
9. “Matilda,” Harry Styles
10. “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone
COUNTRY
1. “Wasted On You,” Morgan Wallen
2. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
3. “Something In The Orange,” Zach Bryan
4. “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” Jason Aldean
5. “ ’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
6. “Take My Name,” Parmalee
7. “AA,” Walker Hayes
8. “Damn Strait,” Scotty McCreery
9. “Thought You Should Know,” Morgan Wallen
10. “Fall In Love,” Bailey Zimmerman
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to itunescharts.net/us/.
1. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God),” Kate Bush
2. “Hold My Hand,” Lady GaGa
3. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
4. “Voices in My Head,” Falling In Reverse
5. “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
6. “First Class,” Jack Harlow
7. “Danger Zone,” Kenny Loggins
8. “You Proof,” Morgan Wallen
9. “True Love,” Kanye West and XXXTENTACION
10. “Heartless,” Kanye West
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks in the U.S. on Spotify for the week ending May 26 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “As It Was,” Harry Styles
2. “Late Night Talking,” Harry Styles
3. “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” Harry Styles
4. “Matilda,” Harry Styles
5. “Daylight,” Harry Styles
6. “Grapejuice,” Harry Styles
7. “Little Freak,” Harry Styles
8. “Satellite,” Harry Styles
9. “Cinema,” Harry Styles
10. “Keep Driving,” Harry Styles
Film
The Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of May 23 according to The Associated Press.
1. “The Batman,” Warner
2. “Uncharted,” Sony
3. “Dog” (2022), Warner
4. “Infinite,” Paramount
5. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Sony
6. “Blacklight,” Universal
7. “X” (2022), Lionsgate
8. “Sing 2,” Universal
9. “Vendetta” (2022), Redbox Entertainment
10. “Moonfall,” Lionsgate